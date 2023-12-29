The far-right Javier Milei goes for everything. In a omnibus law of 664 articles sent to Congress on Wednesday, demands that deputies and senators delegate legislative powers to it, the power to change laws with the stroke of a pen and even modify the Argentine electoral system. The excuse is the economic crisis, the fuel that gave him 30% of the votes in the first round and 55 in the second. But his authoritarian drift runs into a stumbling block: the opposition political parties, which control Parliament, are not willing to cede such a sum of power to him. Not everyone is against the changes proposed by Milei, but they are against the forms, which they consider to be at odds with the Constitution. Milei has them on the ropes: they are “the caste,” he tells them, and they will have to decide if they are “in favor of freedom” or an “impoverishing model,” based on the State as the engine of the economy and redistributor of the wealth. The Argentines, he maintains, have voted to destroy everything known and shuffle again. The question is whether they have done it at any price.

In less than 20 days, Milei signed a decree that modifies or repeals without discussion more than 360 laws; He then promoted a protocol of action against street protests, the harshest since the return to democracy in 1983; Now he sent a bill that he titled “Bases and starting points for the freedom of Argentines.” Among its main points is the power to privatize fifty companies, a tax increase on the middle class, changes in the composition of the Chamber of Deputies, zero tariffs for all imports, the end of the automatic updating of pensions and even an extraordinary profit for the large drug and book sales chains. He also includes extraordinary limits on protests, considering a “demonstration” any gathering of more than three people on a public street. The combo is completed with the declaration of the “public emergency” until the last day of 2025, a period that can be extended, by decision of the Executive, until the end of the current presidential term.

Milei's plans hit at least three firewalls. The first is judicial. The decree and, it is to be hoped, specific articles of the omnibus law challenges from the affected parties before the courts will be added. Respected jurists, many of them conservative, warned of the unconstitutionality of reforming the tax regime with a single signature, for example. The second is union. Milei has already faced two social movement demonstrations, and now he has joined the CGT, the center that brings together the main Peronist unions. The leadership announced a general strike with mobilization for January 24. The third firewall is being put together in Congress.

Milei's party, La Libertad Avanza, is in the minority in both Chambers. He will add a few more votes from the deputies and senators who respond to former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), but he will need more than that to impose his omnibus law if it intends to remain within the rules of the democratic game. From the Radical Civic Union (UCR), once part of Macri's Government, they warned that they will not vote for a law “with Napoleonic overtones.” “In order for changes to be sustained, they must have consensus,” warned the president of one of the blocs into which the centenary party is divided, Rodrigo De Loredo. “We will probably come up against electoral courtship, but for us a delegation of powers that practically translates into the annulment of Parliament is inadmissible. If it is fashionable now, well, caste, that the deputies are all useless, I don't care,” he said. The president of the Civic Coalition bloc, Juan Manuel López, also a former ally of Macri, said that the Milei project is “disordered and deals with very different issues in a single law.” “We have to be rigorous and ask that the ministers come to Congress to tell us what the priority is,” he said.

The toughest opposition is in Peronism, which is the first minority in the Lower House with 102 deputies and controls the Senate. The former Minister of the Interior of Kirchnerism, Eduardo de Pedro, announced that both the decree and the omnibus law “are undeniably unconstitutional and seek to gather the sum of public power in the hands of the president, violating the most basic principles of our republican, representative and federal system.” Milei will need at least 16 Peronist votes to reach the special majority required by the Constitution to approve some articles of his project, such as the one referring to the electoral regime. From the traditional left they charged against the limits that Milei intends to impose on street protest. According to the bill, any meeting of more than three people must be authorized by the Ministry of Security and those responsible must be responsible for covering the police expenses that the mobilization entails. “This is establishing a monarchy. “Whoever votes that, votes dictatorship,” Myriam Bregman, deputy for the Left Front, wrote on the networks.

The Government, in any case, minimizes the challenge. The presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, issued a warning on Thursday: “We will see who the [diputados y senadores] who oppose [al decreto y la ley de Milei]. “They will have to analyze what interests they have so as not to change when the law is more freedom, more work and more growth.” The strategy is clear: everyone who opposes the changes promoted by Milei is against the 55% of Argentines who voted “for change.” Adorni clarified that for now it is not on the agenda to call a referendum in case Congress annuls part of the omnibus law or vetoes the decree, which must be endorsed as a closed book. “It was a hypothetical situation,” he replied, when he was reminded that the president himself had threatened to call a plebiscite that the Constitution provides for, but only for exceptional cases.

Milei has stretched the rules of Argentine democracy to the maximum. When he took office, on December 10, he turned his back on the deputies and senators who were waiting for him in Congress and spoke to the crowd that cheered him. He now demands that Congress give him extraordinary powers, while accusing them of being responsible for the country's ruin. Milei trusts that his popularity will be enough to subdue political power and break the rules, while he considers himself commanded by “the forces of heaven.” This Thursday morning, the president and his ministers went out without prior notice to the balcony of the Casa Rosada to greet passers-by wandering around the Plaza de Mayo, most of them tourists. He was wearing a black leather jacket closed up to the neck, despite the 30 degrees of the southern summer. “I wanted to go out. [al balcón] and went out. I find it interesting that he feels that we are close to the people,” explained his spokesperson, Adorni.

The big unknown is how long it will be able to remain as close to the people as it intends if it does not show economic results as soon as possible. Inflation is growing at 1% daily and the first measures announced by the Government involve cutting social aid, laying off more than 5,000 civil servants, skyrocketing food prices, increases in public service bills and temporary freezing of pensions. Milei will have to convince voters that the state cuts he has initiated will only affect “the political caste,” a campaign promise that appears increasingly distant.

