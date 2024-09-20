Without needing to look for it, Javier Milei has largely cemented the power of his government on the divisions of his opponents. To the tense differences within Peronism, there has just been the outbreak of dissent in the Radical Civic Union (UCR), the party founded in 1891 that, with Raúl Alfonsín, undertook the democratic transition after the dictatorship 41 years ago. The UCR is now divided in favor or against the measures of the far-right president. Marches and counter-marches by its leaders, sanctions, accusations of bribes and betrayals led the radicalism, with social democratic roots, to a virtual internal rupture.

The fissures within the UCR already existed before Milei’s emergence and his figure deepened them. Since last December, when he took office, the most conservative sectors supported the president while the party, institutionally, assumed the position of a dialoguing opposition, alternating between endorsement and rejection of official initiatives. But this week the fracture has been exposed.

The origin of the schism was a project to reverse the cut applied by Milei to pensions and improve the income of retirees. Presented and promoted by the radicals, it was converted into law by the national Congress with a large majority, despite the rejection of the Government. In defense of the fiscal adjustment, the president vetoed the law. To insist on the norm, the Chambers of Deputies and Senators had to obtain two thirds of the votes. But it was not possible because several legislators modified their original position in favor of the law and went on to support Milei’s veto. Among them, five radical deputies who voted against a project of their own party after meeting with Milei in the Casa Rosada.

More information

The UCR National Convention accused them of incurring “serious partisan misconduct, causing serious damage to the credibility and honor” of the party. And it resolved on Monday to suspend the membership of four of those deputies —the fifth comes from another group and is not affiliated— until the Ethics Tribunal decides whether to expel them. In addition, the tribunal will analyze the performance of two other legislators who were absent when the pension mobility law was approved.

“There was a lot of indignation within the party over the strange move by these deputies,” explained Gastón Manes, who heads the Radical National Convention. “It is not about different views, the bloc has been divided since the beginning of Milei’s government. The issue is change. [de voto] in a project that had been presented by the radicalism.” The president of the UCR, Senator Martín Lousteau, was harsher this Wednesday and pointed out that the dissident deputies “for personal benefits or advantages betrayed the retirees and went against the position of the party.” For Lousteau, “there is a deeper tension because there are radicals who seem to agree with the visit of deputies to genocidaires [detenidos en la cárcel]with the President harassing journalists and opponents, or lowering the Personal Property Tax at the expense of retirees.”

On the other side of the radical trench, leaders closest to the Government emerged. Luis Petri, appointed Minister of Defense by Milei, pointed out that “the suspensions of UCR legislators have a factional stench that does not correspond to the respect, tolerance and dissent of a political force.”

The governor of the province of Mendoza, Alfredo Cornejo, estimated that the sanctions are “a foolish, arbitrary, unfair, double-standard decision” that “will leave radicalism in a position of tiny minority.” Cornejo acknowledged that there are two opposing positions within the UCR: “There are a group of leaders who believe that the Government must be supported in the economic recovery, that we cannot wait four years and that we must accept the popular will for change, and there is a sector that has the formal leadership of the party and that has a totally different position, they believe that everything is wrong and that Milei is collapsing the economy.”

Internal pressure was on the verge of leading to the breakup of the legislative bloc. At the bloc meeting on Tuesday, a dozen deputies – out of a total of 33 – pushed for the expulsion of the five who changed their vote. Sparks flew in the discussion, but in the end no one was ejected. It was clear, however, that they will hardly act in unity again. The main benefit will be for Milei’s government.

Subscribe here to the newsletter of THE COUNTRY America and receive all the latest news from the region.