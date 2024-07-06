On Monday, July 8, the summit of presidents of Mercosur and its associated states will be held, with the participation of the presidents of Brazil, Uruguay, and the host country, Paraguay. However, the Argentine president, Javier Milei, will be the notable absentee, as he will make his first official trip to Brazil to attend a party meeting with the far-right Jair Bolsonaro. Luis Arce, president of Bolivia, will also be at the meeting after signing the law that adds this country to the bloc.

