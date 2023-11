– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the final stretch of the election in Argentina, with the strategies and speeches of Sergio Massa and Javier Milei

*) The final stretch of the election in Argentina has arrived. The Peronist and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and the libertarian Javier Milei will face each other at the polls next Sunday, November 19th.

In recent days, the two candidates have, of course, intensified their search for undecided candidates.

Milei recently repeated his speech from the last debate and stated that the second round will be “the most important election of the last 100 years” in Argentina.

Massa stated that “ethics, integrity, fight against corruption and transparency” will be part of the national unity government’s work agenda.

At the same time, electoral polls show the scenario is very disputed, with a technical tie between them.

Brazil is also on the agenda for the dispute. The relationship between the countries was present in press interviews and in the last debate between the two candidates for the Casa Rosada.

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast talks about the final stretch of the election in Argentina, with the strategies of Sergio Massa and Javier Milei. The guest is the Jones Rossi, editor of Mundo da Gazeta do Povo.

