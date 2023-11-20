With 99.28% of the ballots counted, the libertarian candidate has 55.69% of the votes, against 44.30% for Massa

Javier Milei was elected president of Argentina on Sunday (19.Nov.2023) in 20 of the country’s 23 provinces and in the capital Buenos Aires, which is autonomous. His rival in the election, Peronist Sergio Massa, only won in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Formosa and Santiago del Estero.

With 99.28% of the ballots counted, Milei has 55.69% of the total votes, against Massa’s 44.30%. The libertarian received 14,476,462 votes, against 11,516,142 for the Peronist. The difference is about 3 million.

As the infographic shows, Milei was the most voted in Catamarca, Chaco, Chubut, Córboba, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Jujuy, La Pampa, La Rioja, Mendoza, Misiones, Neuquén, Río Negro, Salta, San Juan, San Luis, Santa Cruz, Santa Fé, Tierra del Fuego and Tucumán, in addition to the federal capital, where he received 57.24% of the votes, against 42.75% for Massa.

The provinces of Córboba, Mendoza and San Luis were the ones in which the right-wing candidate had a more comfortable victory. In Córdoba, the difference between 1st and 2nd place was 48.11 percentage points, with a score of 74.05% against 25.94%.

The 2nd round of Argentina’s presidential elections, held on Sunday (Nov 19), ended the electoral process that began on August 13, with the primaries. In the election, 27 candidates from 15 political fronts competed. The 5 most voted participated in the 1st round of elections, on October 22nd.

The ranking was led by Milei, who obtained around 30.1% of the votes. Next came Massa, with 21.4%. The scenario, however, was reversed in the 1st round, when the Peronist candidate received 36.68% of the votes, compared to 29.98% for the libertarian.

As none of the candidates obtained 45% of the votes or 40% with a 10 percentage point advantage over the 2nd place candidate, as required by the country’s legislation, the dispute went to the 2nd round.

Milei won around 6.4 million votes from the 1st to the 2nd round, slightly more than the 6.2 million votes received by 3rd place in the 1st round, Patricia Bullrich.

The future president of Argentina, however, will deal with a divided Congress. Milei’s coalition, La Libertad Avanza, will not have a majority of seats in the Chamber and Senate. Read more in this report.

