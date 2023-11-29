The leader of La Libertad Avanza, Javier Milei, This Wednesday he will present his resignation as national deputy to be able to assume the head of State of Argentina on December 10.

As reported by the Office of the President-Elect on its account on the social network X (formerly Twitter), The libertarian economist will go to the Legislative Assembly “for the proclamation of the elected presidential formulaas indicated in articles 120 and 122 of the National Electoral Code”, together with the also deputy and next vice president, Victoria Villarruel.

(Read also: Review of Javier Milei’s visit to the United States before his inauguration: what did he talk about?).

The process of the proclamation in the assembly, convened for 3:00 p.m. local time in Argentina this Wednesday, It is mandatory for Milei and Villarruel to take office on December 10.

The current Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and the elected president, Javier Milei. See also Second China 'spy' balloon detected in Latin America Photo: Presidency of Argentina

According to the statement from Milei’s office, The president-elect met during the morning with the deputies and senators-elect of the right-wing party “to coordinate the legislative agenda for the coming days.”

This meeting took place at the Hotel Libertador, in Buenos Aires, where the libertarian economist set up his campaign headquarters more than a month ago and where he maintains his active agenda as president-elect after winning the second round held on November 19 against the ruling party. Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy.

(Keep reading: Javier Milei confirms who will be his economy minister: who is it?).

La Libertad Avanza will be the third parliamentary force in an exercise in which Milei will govern as a minority, since it will have 38 deputies and 7 senators, numbers that make it necessary to seek agreements with other formations, fundamentally the Together for Change bloc (center-right).

Two representatives of this alliance, specifically from the Republican Proposal (Pro) party, former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and former Minister of Security and former presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich, supported the libertarian for the second electoral round.

Sergio Massa and Javier Milei competed for the presidency. See also Lautaro Martínez and the sadness of Argentina's defeat against Arabia, video

Although it was initially said that this agreement was “unconditional”, the Pro already has Luis Caputo as the next Minister of Economy and It is very likely that Bullrich will be head of Security, two of the most committed portfolios of the next Executive due to the emphasis placed on both issues during the electoral campaign.

(We recommend: Milei travels to the US for the first time as president-elect: what will he do?).

Milei returned in the last hours from the United States, where he carried out his first trip as president-elect of Argentina in a combination of private activities and meetings with authorities from Joe Biden’s Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This Wednesday he gave several radio interviews, in which, among many other issues, he cleared up the mystery – although it was an open secret – that Caputo, who was Minister of Finance and president of the Central Bank during the Macri Government, will be the head of the Treasury Palace from December 10.

EFE