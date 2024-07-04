Argentine president arrives in Brazil this weekend to participate in conservative event; will not meet with Lula

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) stated this Thursday (4.Jul.2024) that the president of Argentina Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza, right), will arrive in Brazil on Saturday night (6.Jul) and will meet with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and with the governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL), in the early afternoon of Sunday (7.Jul).

According to the congressman, Milei’s meeting with Bolsonaro and Jorginho will take place before the president speaks at CPAC (Confederation of Conservative Political Action), in Balneário Camboriú (SC), on Sunday night (7.Jul).

The deputy said that, in the morning, the Argentine will participate in private commitments. Milei and the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who frequently exchange mutual insults, will not meet.

In an interview with CNN Brazil this Thursday (4th July), Eduardo said that “Lula is playing the victim too much on the diplomatic issue. Trade relations between Brazil and Argentina will continue to flow normally”.

The son of former president Bolsonaro also said that the libertarian’s criticisms of the PT member are “the truth”. Recently, the president of Argentina once again called the Brazilian “corrupt” It is “communist”.

“Milei spoke the truth, Lula was convicted and is a communist. Milei is authentic and does not bow to political correctness.”said Eduardo.