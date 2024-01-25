Argentina will create a special prosecutor's office to investigate possible cases of corruption among public officials, said this Thursday (25) the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, in a daily press conference at Casa Rosada, the headquarters of the government.

According to Adorni, the Minister of Justice, Mariano Cúneo Libarona, will immediately suggest to the Attorney General, Eduardo Casal, the creation of a prosecutor's office to investigate the corruption of public officials, especially in cases of illicit enrichment and unjustified asset increases.

“We will recover all assets that are the proceeds of crime,” said the presidential spokesperson, who explained that investigations could cover all national and provincial public officials, as well as the Executive and Legislative branches. “Crime can never produce any kind of benefit,” Adorni further stated.

Libarona himself acknowledged in the middle of this month, in an interview with an Argentine radio station, that the objective of the special prosecutor's office will be to end impunity and “pursue more than anyone else” corruption crimes against public officials.

“The issue of corruption is a priority,” said the Minister of Justice, who clarified that the new judicial body will operate under the orbit of the Public Ministry.

Argentina currently has an Anti-Corruption Office dependent on the Ministry of Justice, created in 1999 during the presidency of Fernando de la Rúa (1999-2001), now deceased.

This office is responsible for ensuring the prevention and investigation of corrupt behavior in public administration. Since then, the body has acted on cases that affected several former presidents and public officials.

The most notorious were those involving former president Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015), convicted in December 2022 by the Argentine court for having committed “unprecedented state corruption”, a sentence which she appealed, and which is still facing several pending cases. . The figure of the former president and her judicial fate were issues that caused acute political polarization in the recent electoral campaigns in the neighboring country. (With EFE Agency)