President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: Eliana Obregón/Télam

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, will be received by Pope Francis on February 12 at the Vatican, as part of an international trip that includes commitments in Israel and Italy. The day before, February 11, the Argentine president must participate in the canonization ceremony of Blessed María Antonia de Paz y Figueroa, popularly known as Mama Antula.

After the canonization ceremony of the first Argentine saint, on the same day, Milei will be received by the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, at the Chigi Palace, the seat of the country's government. “Milei should be in Rome at the beginning of February, I was the first leader in Europe to hear him after his election, and he is, without a doubt, a fascinating personality,” Meloni recently declared about the Argentine president.

During the election campaign, Milei made harsh criticisms of Francisco, which toned down after his victory. When Milei won the election, Francisco spoke to him on the phone and sent him a blessed rosary. The Argentine president wrote a letter to the pontiff, which the foreign minister delivered to the Vatican emissary, conveying the “filial affection of the Argentine people” and inviting the pope to visit his home country. “Your presence and your message will contribute to the much-desired unity of all our compatriots and will give us the collective strength necessary to preserve our peace and work for the prosperity and growth of our beloved Argentine Republic,” Milei wrote in the letter.

Before Italy, Milei will go to Israel, amid the conflict in the Gaza Strip. On Friday (26), during a ceremony to remember the victims of the Holocaust, Milei confirmed that she will travel to Israel on February 5, and said that the trip will mark a new chapter in the fraternity between the two nations. Despite being Catholic, Milei has embraced Judaism in recent months and, since his election campaign, has argued that his future government's foreign policy would focus on the United States and Israel.