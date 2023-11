Former President Mauricio Macri | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The former president of Argentina Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) stated this Monday (20) that the country’s new elected president, the libertarian economist Javier Milei, will face a much more serious economic and social scenario than the one he encountered in 2015, when he took power.

In an interview given to the Argentine broadcaster TNMacri compared the current situation with the one he experienced after receiving the government from Cristina Kirchner and criticized the measures taken by the government of Peronist Alberto Fernández and his “super minister” of the economy and defeated candidate, Sergio Massa.

Macri said that Milei will have to dismantle “the entire extortionate, mafia and appalling system” that was created by Kirchnerism and deepened by the current government. He also highlighted that Milei will have a mandate of “economic change, based on liberal ideas”.

According to information from the Argentine newspaper ClarinMacri met this Monday afternoon with Milei at the Libertador hotel in Buenos Aires, the country’s capital, to talk about the future of Argentina and the formation of the new presidential cabinet.

The former president supported the libertarian candidate in this second round after his candidate Patricia Bullrich finished in third place in the first round elections. He said he saw in Milei “a leader of ideas” who he brought to Argentine politics in 2005, when he founded PRO.

Milei won the second round against Massa this Sunday (19) with 55% of the votes. The libertarian economist promised to bring about a “liberal revolution” in the country, eliminating taxes, subsidies, regulations and exchange control. He also announced that he will renegotiate the external debt and that he will seek greater integration with the world.