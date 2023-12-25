Workers not associated with unions will no longer be charged unless they have authorized it; proposal depends on authorization from the Legislature

The economic reform decree of the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has as one of its objectives to end mandatory union contributions in the country. According to the text, sent to Congress on Friday (Dec 22, 2023), workers must explicitly authorize a percentage of the contribution to be deducted from their salary.

The decree ends the so-called “solidarity taxes”, a collection tool for unions that establish mandatory discounts for all workers in an activity, whether or not they are affiliated with the union organization.

Currently, Argentine workers are deducted 17% of their salaries for the National Employment Fund and social services. In addition, a discount intended for the union that represents the class is also applied to all employees in a category. The decree maintains the 17% discount, but removes the obligation to transfer it to the union centrals. The information is from the Argentine newspaper A24.

The proposal also weakens unions as it removes companies' obligation to withhold union contributions from their employees. Milei called extraordinary sessions in the Legislature to be able to vote on the package. The votes will be held in January, the month in which deputies and senators are normally on recess. Here's the complete of the decree (PDF – 425 kB).

SIMILARITIES IN BRAZIL

Milei's idea is similar to what was proposed by former president Michel Temer's government in 2017. At the time, Temer sanctioned a labor reform that abolished the union tax.

The law approved by Temer says that the contribution must be authorized “previously and expressly” by the worker, as well as the proposal of the Argentine president.

In Brazil, this understanding prevailed until the 2nd half of 2023. On September 11, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) decided by 10 votes to 1 the constitutionality of the so-called assistance contribution for unions. This is a charge that will have a similar impact to the old union tax, which was in force until 2017 and gave more than R$3 billion per year to unions and centrals.

In October, there was another chapter on the resumption of this charge on workers in Brazil. This is because the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) of the Federal Senate approved the PL (bill) 2,099 of 2023 which prevents unions from demanding the payment of union contributions, assistance or any other fee without the employee's authorization.

In the text approved by the collegiate, it was also determined that the contribution linked to collective bargaining can only be charged once a year and during the validity of the agreement or convention. The project also obliges unions to widely publicize the right to object through all available mechanisms, such as on websites, messaging applications or emails.

The PL is still being processed in the Upper House and should be one of the main negotiation topics between the Senate and the Ministry of Labor. A few days after the project was approved by the CAE, the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinhosaid that the union tax “will never come back” and that the rate will be negotiated between workers and unions.