Libertarian Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) is running for president of Argentina this Sunday (19.Nov.2023) against the current Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa, from the Unión por la Pátria coalition. The government candidate led the August primary elections with 30.02% of the valid votes and came in 2nd place in the 1st round on October 22nd.

About 2 years ago, Milei (53) was not a recognized political figure in Argentina. However, in 2021, he and his La Libertad Avanza allies won 5 Chamber seats in legislative elections. In Buenos Aires, the coalition received 310 thousand votes, representing 17% of the total and reaching 3rd place in the election.

The candidate, who calls himself “libertarian” It is “anarcho-capitalist”, aims to have a government with just 8 ministries. Among Argentines, Milei became known mainly for advocating closing the country’s Central Bank, ending the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

He also says he is against State interference in society and in favor of the free market system. The Argentine right-wing candidate claims that his government will be a “chainsaw” to reduce public spending. He claims that global warming is false and defends a non-compulsory and private education system.

Here’s the complete of Javier Milei’s government plan (PDF – 696 kB, in Spanish).

Read below the main proposals of the candidate running for Casa Rosada this Sunday (Nov 19):

Economy

Two of his main proposals are to close the Central Bank and dollarize the Argentine economy, that is, replace the peso with the North American currency.

The economist says that ending inflation “It’s the easiest problem in the world”. For him, the challenge focuses on promoting the country’s economic growth. “We started the 20th century with a country that was the richest in the world and today is the 140th,” said Milei to El País in July.

The country’s annual inflation is currently 142.7% and, to control rising prices, the Argentine Central Bank increased interest rates to 133% per year.

For the dollarization of the economy, Milei suggests stimulating monetary competition in Argentina in order to allow citizens to freely choose the system they want to follow.

Another proposal from the candidate is to create an economic plan that allows “a sharp cut in public spending” It is “eliminate unproductive state expenses”. The project includes the privatization of state-owned companies in a similar way to the government of Carlos Menem during the 1990s – and later undone during the mandate of Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) – and reducing government spending to 10% of Argentine GDP in his 1st year in command of Casa Rosada.

Education

Milei proposes the extinction of the ministries of Culture, Environment and Sustainable Development, Women, Labor, Health, Education and Science and Technology.

As a result, his government would have only 8 ministries: Economy, Justice, Foreign Affairs, Defense, Security, Interior, Infrastructure and Human Capital. The latter would function as a super ministry, being the combination of the ministries of Health, Labor, Education and Social Development.

One of its main proposals for the area of ​​education is a system of voucher for universities. The study will be financed by the State through taxes, so the student can choose which institution they will attend.

“The voucher is an element through which you can pay for education wherever you want. You can only use it in education and you can enroll in any university you want, whether public or private.”said Milei to The Chronicler In August.

As he proposes the extinction of the Ministry of Education, the libertarian says that the education budget will be handed over to individuals, with the aim of increasing competitiveness in the university market.

Another of Milei’s proposals is to reform the study curriculum system based on the professionals the country needs, such as engineers and computer scientists.

Work

If he takes power, he intends to implement new labor legislation. The main change will be the end of compensation for unfair dismissal. Instead, Milei proposes an unemployment insurance system. The objective is to reduce legal disputes in the workplace and “combat informal employment”.

Furthermore, the candidate wants a reduction in taxes paid by employers, the freedom to choose union membership and the implementation of temporary limits on union mandates. He also pledges to lower taxes on workers’ wages.

The proposals for workers also include the creation of a vacancy bank financed by the private sector, as well as changing the current legislation on occupational risks, without retroactive application and “in accordance with current international standards”.

Security

To combat crime in the country, the right-wing candidate wants to reformulate Argentina’s prison legislation, depoliticize the Armed Forces and build more prisons in partnership with private companies.

Furthermore, Milei is in favor of deregulating the weapons market and possession for personal use by the population.

In his government plan, the candidate also states that, if elected, he will create a national database linked to facial identification security cameras spread across the city to facilitate the arrest of criminals with warrants.

The candidate also includes a policy for foreigners in the proposals. Milei wants to prohibit the entry of people with criminal records and the immediate deportation of individuals from other countries who commit a crime in Argentine territory.