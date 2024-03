The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, gave the green light to quickly move forward with the law that reduces the age of criminal responsibility to 14 years old. | Photo: EFE/Luciano González

After the arrest of the 15-year-old teenager accused of murdering a bather in Rosario, the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, gave the green light to move forward with the law that reduces the age of criminal responsibility to 14 years. The change has been debated in the country for decades, but Casa Rosada believes that the impact generated by crime can accelerate the discussion. According to the government, “adult crime, adult punishment.”

Both the Minister of Security, Patrícia Bullrich, and the Minister of Justice, Mariano Cúneo Libarona, stated that the project will be ready next week to be discussed in the Argentine Congress. Libarona even highlighted that the project will be completed by himself, at Milei's request.

“I've been saying this since I took office, that this is one of my priorities”, emphasized the Minister of Justice.

In addition to the bill, a high-ranking leader who surrounds Milei stated that, due to questions from the opposition, the government will include in the proposal the construction of prisons especially for minors between 14 and 18 years old, with special treatment for adults.

“Kirchnerism will not be able to oppose it. You will have to choose between being on the side of the traffickers or the victims,” he said, referring to supporters of Cristina and Néstor Kirchner’s policy.