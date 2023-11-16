Buenos Aires – The second electoral round will be a dispute between Sergio Massa and Javier Milei. If the results are inconclusive, you would even have to wait several days to know the result of the final scrutiny. The end of the campaign had a key milestone in the last electoral debate.

In addition, La Libertad Avanza, Javier Milei’s party, has been reporting possible fraud or irregular maneuvers, which could anticipate complaints from that space if it does not have a favorable result.

On the other hand, a few days before the elections, the inflation figure for October was known, which, although lower than those of September and August, is still very high and reminds us that the economy is at the heart of this campaign and the concerns citizens.

Finally, in news that does not belong to the electoral agenda, Customs announced that it managed, with the help of the Spanish authorities, to stop the largest smuggling of cultural goods in Argentine history.

End of campaign with political events and an intense presidential debate

A journey that seemed endless is reaching its conclusion: on Sunday, November 19, the next president of Argentina will finally be known, after months of campaign, provincial elections, primary elections and the first round on October 22, which left the only candidates official Sergio Massa, Minister of Economy of the Peronist government of the Unión por la Patria alliance, and libertarian economist and deputy Javier Milei, from the far-right movement La Libertad Avanza (LLA).

In this final stretch of the road to the Presidency, Massa and Milei made their final campaign appearances and, crucially, faced each other last Sunday in a two-hour electoral debate.

Massa dominated the first part of that crossover, divided into two large blocks with three thematic axes each. He did so especially when the topic of the economy was addressed, the first on the list and in which, due to academic and professional training, Milei could have had an advantage, in addition to having been able to blame Massa, current Minister of Economy, for his part. of responsibility for inflation, poverty and other problems linked to the public administration of a Government that ends its mandate badly beaten.

Massa did not allow it: he forced him to answer questions about his government program and thus made him run out of time – each one had a total of six minutes for each topic – to question Massa or to present his own ideas in their own terms.







01:56 © France 24

In the block on Human Rights, curiously, Massa did not ask Milei about his position regarding the 1976-1983 dictatorship: on previous occasions the libertarian candidate had said that the repression of that time consisted of excesses, and he did not talk about State terrorism, nor a systematic plan, something that is confirmed by Justice; He had also denied the figure of 30,000 missing detainees. These issues were not addressed by Massa.

Milei’s great achievement was not to lose his temper or appear particularly aggressive, which is an aspect of his personality for which he has been criticized. In any case, in general Massa dominated the debate in the terms in which these types of exchanges are presented; Whether or not this has influenced voters’ preferences is a separate matter.

In principle, according to a work by Pulsar.UBA, an observatory at the University of Buenos Aires specialized in the study of public opinion, which measured, using focus groups, the impact of the debate on undecided voters – the fundamental public they were looking for. seduce the candidates – Massa appeared “prepared but fake” and Milei “authentic but childish and aggressive.”

After the debate, the campaign of both continues until the ban that begins on Friday, November 17 in the morning, trying to capture the votes of this sector and not lose those achieved so far.

Milei held an event in the city of Rosario, a city in the province of Santa Fe, on Tuesday, in the City of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, and closes the campaign this Thursday in Córdoba, a province in which it has more than 8% of the total number of voters, the one that contributes the most after Buenos Aires (it has more than 37%), and which Massa also passed through before the debate, seeking support in a district traditionally refractory to Peronism.

Argentina’s presidential candidate Javier Milei greets his supporters, outside a polling station, during Argentina’s presidential elections, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 22, 2023. © Reuters – Martin Cossarini

Massa did not make public calls for large crowds, but instead looked for controlled spaces from which to deliver his campaign messages: there were some small events with militancy in different parts of the country, to which he added closed or thematic events, such as an event with forces of security or a meeting of academics and NGOs on the commitment to transparency and democracy.

The Minister of Economy and candidate of the Union for the Homeland, Sergio Massa, waves from a van upon arriving at a meeting with the international press on October 23, 2023. © IVAN PISARENKO / AFP

In any case, the moment of pulling the votes is already coming to an end and all attention is beginning to be focused on what happens after 9:00 p.m., Argentina time, on Sunday, when it is expected that the results will begin to be known. results of the provisional ballot count.

But that, which is the end of a grueling race, will mark the beginning of a marathon, the four years of the government of whoever is elected, and a marathon that will start with a sprint until the handover on December 10, and the first days of management of whoever takes over that day, which will be key.

The first milestone will be Tuesday, November 21, when the markets open (Monday the 20th is a holiday), and it is known how they react to the electorate’s decision. If it is Massa, it is possible that, taking into account the reaction after the first round, in which there was relative calm, this trend will continue, in addition to the fact that the Minister of Economy will be in a position to begin implementing in advance measures that he considers essential for his mandate.

If it is Milei, the fact that its dollarization proposal – although without clear deadlines – is still in force could lead to an increase in demand for that currency and, also, given the uncertainty of a transition towards a political experience without clear antecedents, to defensive attitudes on the part of economic actors.

But there is something else: with polls that give a very even result, without a clear winner, the possibility is not ruled out that the difference between the candidates in Sunday’s results, which – as we pointed out – are provisional, is so small that it is necessary to wait for the final count to know for sure who won the election. The final count begins 48 hours after the end of the elections and may take a few days.

At the same time, if the final count again shows a very small margin, it is possible that the candidate who loses will question the results. In fact, from LLA they have been raising the specter of possible electoral fraud maneuvers.

Lack of La Libertad Avanza ballots and complaint against the Gendarmerie

In the week before the second round, the Electoral Justice of the City of Buenos Aires and that of the province of Buenos Aires warned that Milei’s force did not deliver a sufficient number of ballots to be distributed in the voting centers. From LLA they said that it was an intentional decision, that their prosecutors will take them directly on election day, to prevent them from being stolen or destroyed.

On the other hand, the representatives of the LLA made a presentation before the Electoral Justice, where they denounce an alleged maneuver that, according to what they say, would have occurred in some polling stations in the first round of October 22, in which members of the Gendarmerie Nacional changed the content of ballot boxes and documentation to favor Sergio Massa. And that they did it “in exchange for some compensation from the instigators of the crime to those who carry out these practices.”

In the document they presented, they asked the Electoral Justice for “measures aimed at avoiding its repetition and guaranteeing maximum legality, transparency and certainty in the elections that will take place on November 19.”

The Minister of National Security, Aníbal Fernández, under whose orbit the Gendarmerie is located, said that he will denounce LLA for the accusations against that force. And he assured that “it is impossible” for what the LLA proposes to happen.

Consulted by France 24 in Spanish, Facundo Cruz, political scientist, member of the Research Center for Democratic Quality and author of the newsletter specialized in electoral processes ‘People Vote’, dismissed the grounds of the complaint. Cruz said that his arguments are incorrect, because the Gendarmerie is not responsible for the transfer of the ballot boxes, but rather they simply guard them. “Those responsible for transporting the ballot boxes are the 13,000 Argentine Postal workers who are deployed throughout the country,” he explained.

This complaint is one more step, he added, in a process that LLA began weeks ago, focused “on raising doubts about the legitimacy and transparency of the electoral process in Argentina.”

Inflation slows in October, but remains very high

Inflation continues to be very high in Argentina, although it slowed in October. On Monday, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reported that inflation for that month was 8.3% (in August and September it had been 12.4% and 12.7% respectively). Between October 2022 and the same month of 2023 it was 142.7%.

In food and non-alcoholic beverages, the item that has the greatest impact on the global figure was 7.7%, while communication had the greatest variation, with 12.6%, due to increases in telephony and services. from Internet.

People shop at a used clothing store in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 14, 2019. REUTERS – AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Inflation has been at the center of citizens’ concerns and has had a central place in the campaign framework. It is a phenomenon that, on the other hand, will continue to complicate the lives of Argentines and the activities of the markets after the elections and whose resolution – or not – will mark the success or failure of the next government administration.

They stop smuggling of 6,400 fossils

Argentine Customs reported that they recovered 6,400 fossil pieces that were going to be smuggled to Europe in an office camouflaged as a moving house.

The Customs statement stated that the collection included “the oldest daisy in the world (47 million years old), the complete skeleton of a hadrosaur, dinosaur eggs and an ammonite more than 20 cm in diameter,” in addition to pieces of amber with insects preserved inside.

Guillermo Michel, director general of Customs, said: “We are facing the largest kidnapping of cultural property in Argentine history.”

The shipment managed to leave the country and reach Spain. The Argentine authorities contacted those of that country, who checked the containers of the supposed move and found the searched items.

The recovered pieces were delivered to the province of Río Negro, in Argentine Patagonia, where most of the objects in the collection came from.