The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, made another trip to Spain, where he was received this Friday (21) by the president of the Madrid community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, from the conservative Popular Party (PP).

According to information from the Clarín newspaper, both met at the Puerta del Sol palace, headquarters of the Madrid regional government, and Ayuso honored Milei with the International Medal of the Community of Madrid.

In the Spanish capital, the Argentine also received the award from the Juan de Mariana Institute for “an exemplary defense of the ideas of freedom”.

“Today, Argentina is on the international map in a way that was not seen years ago and this is always a call for investment, trust and hope,” said Ayuso.

Milei took the opportunity to again needle the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, from the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE).

“We come from the future to tell a story that is desirable to avoid, the story of the damage caused by socialism,” said Milei. “Don’t let socialism ruin your lives.”

Before the meeting, the second vice-president of Spain and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, criticized Milei’s new trip to the country, which once again will not involve commitments with members of the national government.

“This is what the PP is doing in our country, rewarding those who lead to inequality and poverty in Argentina, those who practice the politics of pain,” said Díaz.

In May, Milei traveled to Spain and participated in an event for Vox, a right-wing nationalist party, before the elections for the European Parliament.

The governments of Argentina and Spain have been exchanging barbs after Sánchez’s ministers accused Milei of using chemical substances and “denialism”.