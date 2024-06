The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, visited the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in the center of Berlin, after holding a brief working meeting with the Chancellor of the German Government, Olaf Scholz.

After a visit to Madrid, the Argentine president traveled this weekend to Germany to receive a medal from the neoliberal Hayek Society, in Hamburg, and to meet with Scholz, in his first meeting with a social democratic head of government since assumed the Argentine presidency.

According to the German government, the meeting focused on economic, commercial, energy and environmental protection issues.

Furthermore, Scholz addressed the reforms undertaken by Milei and their impact on the population and expressed his conviction that “social compatibility and the protection of the cohesion of society” should be important criteria in this regard.

Around 50 protesters greeted the Argentine president in front of Scholz’s chancellery with boos.

From Berlin, Milei will go to the Czech Republic, where he will receive an award from a liberal institute and where he will meet with the president, Petr Pavel, and the prime minister, Petr Fiala.