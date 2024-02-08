The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, visited this Thursday (8) the kibbutz Nir Oz, in the south of Israel, one of the places most punished by the Hamas attack on October 7 and home to a large community of Israelis of origin Argentina.

“It was a truly moving visit, which shook the soul,” said Milei, who toured the community accompanied by the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

Around 400 people lived in Nir Oz and more than a quarter of its inhabitants fell victim to Hamas: 49 were killed and 67 kidnapped, of which 40 were released. Nine of the remaining hostages are estimated to be dead.

“We are facing a clear act of terrorism, of anti-Semitism and, without a doubt, we are facing what would be an expression of Nazism in the 21st century. In fact, the methods they used are a remnant of those used in that atrocity”, declared Milei.

The Argentine president saw the burned houses, some of them completely charred; the windows torn out; the facades riddled with bullets and even some traces of blood that still remain from that fateful day four months ago.

The libertarian took advantage of his visit to the kibbutz to reiterate his full support for Israel, of which he declared himself a “loyal friend.” Although he is not Jewish, Milei has embraced Judaism and has a trusted rabbi, as well as a firm intention to strengthen ties with the country.

In addition to being the destination of one of his first official trips, Milei committed to declaring Hamas a terrorist group, a measure that will likely become effective in the coming days. She also announced the transfer of Argentina's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a gesture of support for Israel's claim to declare that city its sole and indivisible capital.

When Israel unilaterally annexed the eastern half of Jerusalem in 1980 – occupied since 1967 – the international community moved its embassies to Tel Aviv in protest against this move.

However, since former US President Donald Trump reopened the country's embassy in Jerusalem in 2018, other countries such as Guatemala and Honduras have followed in his footsteps, and others such as Hungary and Argentina have expressed their intention to do so. the same.

Regarding the current war in the Gaza Strip, Milei highlighted his support for “Israel's self-defense” and once again demanded the immediate release of all those kidnapped, especially citizens of his country. In total, 18 Argentines were kidnapped from the kibbutz near the Gaza Strip, and 12 are still being held captive, like the Bibas family.

Shiri Bibas is Argentine-Israeli and mother of Ariel, four years old, and Kfir Bibas, the only children still in the Palestinian territory, Kfir was kidnapped when he was nine months old and has already celebrated his first birthday. Hamas claimed that all three were killed in Israeli bombings, but Israeli authorities have been unable to verify this information.

“What made the Nazi Holocaust possible was precisely the indifference of the free world,” said Milei.

In turn, Herzog called Hamas' attacks “the most barbaric and sadistic in modern times, especially since the Holocaust, against Jews around the world”:

The president of Argentina – the country that is home to the fifth largest Jewish community in the world and the largest in Latin America – met with relatives of Hamas victims at the embassy before leaving on Friday for Rome, where he continues his diplomatic trip and is expected to meet with Pope Francis.

Milei arrived in Israel on Tuesday (6), when he met with Herzog and went to pray at the Western Wall.

This Wednesday (7), he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he agreed to strengthen economic ties, visited the Holocaust Museum and toured the Old City of Jerusalem, in addition to holding several meetings with Israeli businesspeople.