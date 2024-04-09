“The inflation rate is going to collapse, I anticipated this,” said the Argentine president, Javier Milei, last night during an online interview in which he used data from Jumbot, a supposed bot that reported on the daily variations of the basic basket in one of the best-known supermarkets in Argentina, Jumbo. “We went from [una variación de precios de] +5.22 to -4.52″, cited Milei, who attributed the decline to the measures taken since he took power four months ago. Last week it was the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, who used the same X source (formerly Twitter) to report on the slowdown in prices in April. However, the data was false. The account cited by both revealed this Tuesday that it was “a social experiment” that had the objective “to see the need that many have to show results that reality denies them.”

“We apologize to those who were hopeful about our data, including the president,” they said from the fake account, in which they clarified that they never analyzed the prices they published. “We extend our apologies to the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo. Don't take the matter personally. We repeat: it was just a social experiment,” they added.

The misinformation that both Milei and Caputo believed made them an object of ridicule on social media. Some users took the opportunity to vindicate official sources of information and the role of journalism against fake news and others to question previous data released by the president, such as the warning that Argentina was on its way to hyperinflation of 15,000% if the country did not correct its economic policy.

With a rate of 276.2% year-on-year, Argentina is today the country with the highest inflation in the world and registers unprecedented values ​​in the last three decades. In December, Milei's first month as head of state, prices increased by 25.5%, dragged down by the abrupt official devaluation of the peso, which lost half its value against the dollar in one day. Since then, in both January and February monthly inflation remained in double figures, although with a decreasing monthly rhythm much celebrated by the Government. This Friday the official inflation data for March will be known, which private consultants estimate between 10 and 12%.

From the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) they claimed that official data are “an irreplaceable public good.” The Indec “measures the economic and social phenomena with which the population can make decisions based on evidence, beyond political or ideological interests,” the head of the organization, Marco Lavagna, defended on the networks.

Economic contraction

Unlike what happens in most countries, Argentina registers high inflation even with a recession. Economic activity fell 4.3% year-on-year in Januarythe latest official data, and the International Monetary Fund predicts that Argentine GDP will fall by 2.8% in 2024. Industrial manufacturing production sank 12.4% in January compared to a year before and the collapse in consumption was even greater: in the first quarter of the year, sales of small and medium-sized companies have plummeted by 22.1%.

Milei warned from the first moment that the fight against inflation would be difficult and long, at least “between 18 and 24 months”, and anticipated that the economy would fall before rebounding due to the large spending cuts that he was going to apply to eliminate the deficit and balance public accounts. With that speech she has maintained support close to 50%, which has suffered little despite the generalized loss of purchasing power in a society with more than 19 million poor people.

