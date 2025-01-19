The ‘Hispanic Ball’, the Hispanic party to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump, had a certain atmosphere of friendly chaos – lax security at an event with leaders, noise in the microphones, bustle that covered the speeches – until it was around eight in the morning. late in Washington. Then Javier Milei arrived and, with him, the chaos. The party at the Omni hotel, near the center of the US capital, was a celebration of the new president and the Hispanic push that was key in his reelection and that now The leading world power has more visibility than ever in power. The great guest of the gala was Marco Rubio, the senator of Cuban origin who will become Secretary of State in a few days and the highest-ranking Hispanic in the history of the country’s Government. But the star was, without a doubt, the president of Argentina. Milei arrived as Lionel Messi would have done at a neighborhood soccer match. In the middle of a swarm of cameras, between elbows and shoves, with fans who asked for ‘selfies’, with forced hugs, all seasoned with the usual shouts of “Long live freedom, damn it!” .Related news standard If Trump seeks to start his “mass deportation” program with raids in Chicago Javier Ansorena vertical No Thousands of people demonstrate against Trump in Washington before the inauguration ABC “Rubio is a brilliant person,” Milei responded to ABC in the scrum of journalists that followed the president. “I had an excellent meeting with him in Buenos Aires and I hope to see him again, because he is a person in whom I truly have great hopes,” he added about the next head of US diplomacy. In his appearance in the Senate for his confirmation, Rubio made it clear that the Trump Government will implement a tough policy with authoritarian regimes in America, such as Venezuela and Cuba. Regarding Trump, as expected, Milei also had kind words: ” “I have great hopes that he will be the leader we all hope for, fighting against the ‘woke’ garbage that is polluting the world,” he told reporters. It was the first time Milei wore a tuxedo, as gala etiquette required. the guests, as happens in so many other parties that are spread across Washington these days to celebrate Trump’s second rise to power. When Milei finally won the ballroom where the dinner was being held, Argentine rock played, even though he He was not wearing his usual leather jacket for these occasions. For the first time, he changed it for the tuxedo, which did not come out of place between shakes and greetings. One of them, with Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox, the only Spanish political presence at Trump’s celebrations, also in a tuxedo. The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, at the Hispanic gala held in Washington EFEMilei received the ‘Titan of ‘Economic Reform’ by Latino Wall Street and, before going on stage, he was introduced by Vivek Ramaswamy. This billionaire entrepreneur and presidential candidate in the last Republican primaries is going to lead, hand in hand with Elon Musk, the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE, in its acronym in English) that Trump has created to reduce the size of the state and public spending. “He was doing DOGE before DOGE existed,” Ramaswamy joked about Milei, whom he called “our hero.” In his speech, Milei distilled his economic proposal for Argentina – “a truly titanic task” – and repeated common slogans: “There is no consensus with the enemy, consensus with the reformists is a fallacy, there can be no agreement between good and evil.” », «the formula is to shrink the state», «deregulation is the only way, the way of the chainsaw». His farewell cry with another «long live freedom, damn it!» He was fired with a standing ovation and there was no more rock. Yes, less dedicated speeches, such as that of Hispanic Senator Bernie Moreno or that of Robert F. Kennedy, the last scion of the US political dynasty, who aspires to be Secretary of Health despite his opposition to vaccines. Or that of the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña. And the Latin music returned, the catchy salsa of ‘Oh, my God, Donald Trump won’ and ‘How bad you are, Kamala’, which already sounded abusive given the unfortunate electoral end of the Democratic candidate and vice president for a few more hours, Kamala Harris. And a powerful mariachi, that of Vargas de Tecalitlán, sang Vicenter Fernández’s ‘Volver, Volver’, which could only be dedicated to the next president. Among the rooms and hallways, posh guests. Rubio and another senator of Cuban origin, Ted Cruz, were expected. The president’s first-born son, Donald Trump Jr. also appeared. Also Greg Abbott, governor of Texas and a staunch ally of Trump in his attempt to put a stop to undocumented immigration. Business leaders, such as the Mexican Carlos Slim. And hundreds of attendees attacking the bars and platters of oysters and headless shrimp, queuing for meat or putting their spoons into a huge and disastrous paella, with undesirable guests such as onion and chorizo. In conversations, of course, the Hispanic community, Trump’s improvement in this electorate, the growing push in representation. “Democrats have ignored Latinos for decades,” Carlos Díaz Rosillo, who was director of public policy in the White House in Trump’s previous term, told this newspaper. “The president has spoken to them like anyone else, like any American, and he talks to them about the things that interest them, like the economy.” “For the first time we are going to have a Republican government with great support from the Hispanic community and we are going to to have more decision-making power,” confided Daniel Di Martino, of the Manhattan Institute think tank. “The relationship with Cuba and Venezuela is going to change immediately, Trump is not coming to play,” he added. On the way out, trips on the stairs made worse by the tequila, mariachis waiting for the bathroom, lines for the Uber and a general feeling of optimism, which only time will tell if it is justified.

