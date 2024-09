Javier Milei, President of Argentina, speaks at an event in Buenos Aires on September 5, 2024. | Photo: EFE/ Matías Martín Campaya

Argentine President Javier Milei traveled to New York this Saturday (21), where he will participate for the first time in the United Nations General Assembly, according to official sources.

Milei will arrive in New York tonight and her first activity will be a meeting with journalists from New York Times on Sunday, according to the agenda published by the Argentine government.

On Monday, Milei will address investors at the New York Stock Exchange, where she will also participate in the traditional bell-ringing ceremony that signals the start of trading.

On the same day, the libertarian economist will meet with businessman Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of the social network X, with whom he has already met twice and maintains a good relationship.

Milei will conclude her agenda on Monday with a meeting with representatives of the US Council on Foreign Relations, at an event where she will also give a brief speech.

The Argentine president’s presentation at the 79th UN General Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday at 3:30 pm, New York time (4:30 pm in Brasília).

As part of her participation at the UN, Milei will also have a bilateral meeting with the President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, and a meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Milei will leave on Tuesday night and arrive in Argentina at 7am on Wednesday.

According to local media, the president’s entourage includes Economy Minister Luis Caputo; Security Minister Patricia Bullrich; Secretary General of the Presidency Karina Milei; and Foreign Minister Diana Mondino.