Milei takes this initiative after the approval of the so-called Basic Law in the Argentine Congress. | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine President Javier Milei announced this Friday (28) that he will create a ministry next week to implement structural reforms, which will be headed by economist Federico Sturzenegger.

Milei said in a TV interview that, next week, Sturzenegger will join his cabinet, leading a “ministry that will be responsible for implementing the reforms.”

Sturzenegger, president of the Central Bank between 2015 and 2018, during the government of Mauricio Macri, played a central role in drafting the package of economic reforms promoted by Milei that finally became law this Friday, after half a year of debate and parliamentary proceedings. .

In statements to the broadcaster LN+Milei said that Sturzenegger will be “in charge of carrying out structural reforms so that we “gain economic freedom and can continue to grow.”

Among other things, he explained that the government will now introduce a “junk bill” to remove “a set of regulations that impede the functioning of the economic system.”

“There are 100 laws that will be eliminated, but they imply more structural reforms than 100 laws,” he declared.

At a press conference, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni did not confirm Sturzenegger’s appointment to the position, but said she would be in charge of “accelerating and implementing everything that has to do with deregulation and bureaucratic cleansing.”

“Specific skills [do novo ministério] are not yet defined. They are being finalized and the name of the folder has not yet been defined”, declared Adorni.