The conflict over Aerolíneas Argentinas is escalating, while the government and unions are doubling their bets. Javier Milei’s administration announced that it will hand over the operation of some flights of the state-run company to private companies, in view of the continuation of the strikes with which the unions are demanding a salary increase. The unions responded by forming a National Transport Roundtable, which brings together different branches of the sector, and warned that the strikes could extend to other means of transport. Milei has never hidden his desire to privatise the Argentine flag carrier, which carries two thirds of the system’s passengers. But he must do so by law and until now he has had to resign himself to the lack of support in Congress.

“Due to the persistent strikes called […] “In the event of the extortion that Argentines are suffering due to this type of measures, which affected nearly 40,000 passengers, the national government has begun talks with several private Latin American companies to finally take over the operation of Aerolíneas Argentinas. In the event, of course, that the extortions that Argentines are suffering due to this type of measures continue.” The presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, announced with these words, this Thursday, the decision of the Executive, taken shortly before, in a meeting attended by senior government officials and the president of Aerolíneas, Fabián Lombardo.

“We are going to bury the union pickets and the aeronautical caste. We are going to go all out against the aeronautical pickets,” the spokesman challenged. The official warning was directed at three of the five unions of aeronautical workers, which have been holding strikes and assemblies since August that affect air traffic, to demand salary increases. The other two unions accepted increases of close to 11% in a context of high accumulated inflation, which has reached 237% year-on-year.

According to the unions in conflict, salaries in the sector are currently between 70 and 80 percentage points behind inflation. This Thursday, the staff of the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) went on strike, but there were no flight suspensions. The union leaders believe that the conflict will grow and they hold the Executive responsible. “The Government is seeking to bring Aerolíneas Argentinas to its maximum deterioration in order to close it through a lock out “employers’ union,” warned the Association of Airline Pilots (APLA). Regarding Adorni’s announcement, the unionists limited themselves to recalling that any privatization process must go through Congress.

That is why Milei’s administration did not talk about privatization, but rather about handing over the operation of some domestic flights to private companies, as a way of forcing the unions to come to an agreement. Although the announced negotiations are being kept secret, among the possible interested firms are the Colombian multinational Avianca, the Brazilian Azul Linhas Aéreas, a local corporate group and the Bolivian businessman Germán Efromovich. In response to the rumors that were beginning to circulate, Chilean company LATAM distanced itself and assured that it was “not taking part in these conversations.”

At the same time, the Government announced that it will support in Congress a bill presented by the PRO —the party of former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019)— to privatize Aerolíneas. This Thursday, before the official announcement, Macri stated his position on the conflict: “The current situation is a hopeless mess. The collective agreements of pilots, mechanics, dispatchers and cabin crew stipulate unsustainable and shameful privileges,” he said. “For the good of all Argentines, what Aerolíneas Argentinas needs is an urgent disarmament plan.”

Aerolíneas Argentinas workers in Buenos Aires City (Argentina). In August 2024. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni (EFE)

“Unity in action”

The unions responded to the official advance with a show of force and launched a National Transport Roundtable on Thursday. Truck drivers, bus drivers, railway workers, maritime and aeronautical workers, until now divided into two large union organisations, came together there. They announced that their purpose is to “defend labour rights that guarantee the non-precariousness of the activity”.

“We have established the transport unit in action. Our axis is the defense of the sovereignty of the country that is represented in the national routes, trains, seas, rivers and skies, against the daily abuse that we see implemented by the Milei Government,” the unions said in a statement. They defended the right to strike, warned that next week they will define a “general plan of struggle” and did not rule out “forceful measures of national scope.” The message for the Executive is clear: the conflict can extend to other means of transport.

Aerolíneas Argentinas is a recurring subject of disputes and controversies in the country. It was created as a state-owned company during the government of Juan Domingo Perón (1946-1955). It was privatized in 1990, during the presidency of Peronist Carlos Menem (1989-1999), the neoliberal president idolized by Milei. It was first in the hands of the Spanish company Iberia, then its shares were controlled by the American company American Airlines, the Sociedad Española de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) and, finally, the Marsans group, also Spanish, which brought it to the brink of bankruptcy. In 2008, under the mandate of Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015), it was nationalized again. Since then, it has operated thanks to state subsidies.

The Macri government began a deregulation process that was soon reversed by his successor, Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), and now taken up by Milei. As part of his preaching against the State, the ultra-president opened the air market to new national or foreign operators, and freed up fares, among other measures. He also made his chainsaw felt and severely adjusted public resources allocated to the flag carrier.

