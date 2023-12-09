Milei: “There is no money, we will make shock reforms”. The oath as president of Argentina

The ultraliberal Javier Milei he took the oath of office in the Argentine Congress and became the new president. Milei, 53, received the presidential sash and cane from the hands of outgoing president Alberto Fernández. The new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, will govern with a small cabinet of ministers who come largely from private business and have no previous political experience. This is the case in particular of engineer Nicolás Posse, who takes on the role of head of cabinet; of the economist Diana Mondino who becomes Foreign Minister; media expert lawyer Mariano Cúneo Libarona, appointed Minister of Justice; and Sandra Pettovello, journalist and television producer who will deal with the mega-ministry of Human Capital, which will include Education, Work and Social Development. Milei, upon entering the Chamber of Deputies, signed the book of honor and left his now classic message: “Viva la libertad, carajo” (Long live freedom, dammit).

“There is no alternative to adjustment and there is no alternative to shock“. This was stated by the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei in his speech after the inauguration ceremony, speaking to the crowd in front of Congress, underlining that “the outgoing government left us with hyperinflation” and that “there is never It was a government that received a worse legacy than the one we are receiving.”

Javier Milei is officially Argentina's president. pic.twitter.com/wIVilZTNSJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 10, 2023

Naturally the adjustment, adds Milei, “will have an impact negative impact on activity levelà, on employment, on real wages and on the number of poor and destitute. There will be stagflation, it's true, but it's not something so different from what has happened in the last twelve years, per capita GDP has fallen by 12%, in a context in which we have accumulated 5000% inflation, so we have been living in stagflation for more than a decade, so this will be the last bad pill to start rebuilding Argentina. There's no doubt about that the last possible option is adjustment. An orderly adjustment that falls on the State and not on the private sector. We know it will be difficult, that's why I want to bring light to you,” explains Milei.

The President, in his speech on the steps of Congress, said that in the country “a new era begins” and remarked that in 1853, when the Constitution was enacted, the country had already decided to embrace “the ideas of freedom”. Today, he underlines, “a new era begins in Argentina, an era of peace and prosperity, an era of growth and development, an era of freedom and progress”. Today, adds Milei, “a new era begins in Argentina; One ends today long period of decline and let's start rebuilding the country. Argentines have strongly expressed a desire for change. You can not go back”.

Argentina, Fidanza: “Milei government a hope for Latin America and the West”

“Good job to the new President of the Argentine Republic, Javier Milei, who was sworn in before Parliament a short while ago and has therefore entered into the full exercise of his functions”. This was stated by the head of the Fratelli d'Italia-Ecr delegation in the European Parliament, Carlo Fidanza. “The Government led by Milei and his vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, represents – adds the Fdi exponent – a hope of redemption for the Argentine people after years of left-wing Peronism which have impoverished the country by suffocating its best energies in the name of clientelistic welfare. But the Milei government also represents a hope for the peoples of Latin America, suffocated by the cloak of dictatorial regimes or authoritarian democracies of a social-communist nature, and for the entire West which finds itself an important partner. Best wishes for a future of rebirth to the Argentine people, inextricably linked to the Italian people.”

Argentina, Zelensky: “May Milei surprise the world with his successes”

The president of Ukraine Volodymir Zelensky consider the settlement of Javier Milei, which he attended as the new president of Argentina as “a new beginning for the country”. “I wish President Milei and all Argentinians to surprise the world with their successes,” Zelensky added in a tweet, saying he was “certain that the bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Argentinato “continue to expand.”

