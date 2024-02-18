During the last week, Argentines learned that annual inflation already exceeded 250%, that energy increased by 150% and that the Government had no intention of updating the minimum wage, the lowest in the region after Venezuela. . Even former president Cristina Kirchner abandoned months of silence to confront the president, the far-right Javier Milei, for the first time. The public agenda, however, has been monopolized by the president's tantrums against one of Argentina's most popular artists, the pop singer and actress Lali Espósito.

#Milei #39tweeter #chief39 #fires #insults #disciplines #persecutes