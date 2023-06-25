As Argentina’s October presidential election approaches, an insurgent force continues to disrupt the country’s political scene.

The economist Javier Milei, presidential candidate and federal deputy since 2021, has gathered a growing number of followers with reckless denunciations against the “political castes” and radical proposals such as closing the central bank. This is how he has been capturing the discontent of the people for the failure to address the economic problems that the two traditional partisan sides have assumed.

Polls are far from an accurate predictor of election results and, in the case of Argentina, there is a wide variety in the findings depending on the pollster. However, judging by some recent measurements, Milei has a real chance of being the candidate with the most votes in the primaries on August 13 (with 16.8%, compared to 10.6% for Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and 10.2% of Patricia Bullrich, according to a survey by Synopsis Consultores), which will serve as proof of support for Milei before the first round on October 22.

In other words, Milei can win more votes than the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, or the former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, who will compete with each other for the nomination of the main opposition block to the government of Alberto Fernández, Together for Change. Some polls even suggest that Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza (25.2%) could relegate the Frente de Todos (24.6%) to third place in the August primaries. Today this coalition is in power with Fernández at its head. That result could be the nightmare for Peronism ahead of the October elections.

Milei’s rise has been the subject of much discussion among both Argentina’s ruling bloc and its main opposition. But what are the real chances of winning, and what are her prospects of ruling, if she goes to the second round and prevails against her contender?

Deputy Javier Milei is known for his ultraliberal ideologies. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

If the presidential race is fragmented as the polls suggest, Milei has a real chance of advancing to the second round. If she succeeds, her chances of victory will depend on her rival, among other factors. Although Milei has a more unfavorable image than the Juntos por el Cambio candidates, she has more approval than most figures in the ruling coalition, suggesting she would have a stronger chance against a government-aligned candidate.

Even if the Frente de Todos candidate criticizes President Fernández, voters will still hold him accountable for the poor results of the administration, whose approval rating is 13%. Peronism has a “floor” of 30% of votes, but even if that is enough to reach a second round, the high rejection would condemn its candidate in that second phase. Likewise, Peronism will also face a recent regional tendency against the political forces in power.

Milei’s campaign has so far been based on criticism of the establishment partisan, grouping both Together for Change and the Frente de Todos under the label of “the caste”. However, Milei feels more comfortable attacking Together for Change, refraining, yes, from attacking former president Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich, with whom she shares some followers.

On the other hand, Fernández de Kirchner has mentioned Milei in his public appearances, suggesting that she is trying to exploit fear on the right to attract moderate independent voters who may be uncomfortable with a runoff scenario in which they have to choose between Milei and Patricia Bullrich. With that in mind, despite the lack of results from his term, the current economy minister, Sergio Massa, will be the sole candidate for president for the ruling party, as announced late on Friday. His vice-presidential formula will be Agustín Rossi, Chief of Staff.

Milei, the beneficiary

These four months remaining before the first round on October 22 represent an eternity in Argentine politics, given the fragile economic situation. But the current scenario of economic decline benefits Milei’s attacks against the establishment political and adds to the prevailing mood of disenchantment. In times of crisis, fear can be more powerful than anger in shaping voter preferences.

Questions about governance would also affect Milei’s support. The main question is how she will govern if she wins the elections, since she lacks a strong party organization to support her, something that the government coalition and the opposition have. Even if he does well in the first round, he’ll be far from a legislative majority in either house of Congress. Most of Milei’s agenda would require legislative support. So his victory would ensure a clash between the Legislative and the Executive.

That would lead Milei to try to further her agenda through legislative decrees and non-binding referendums, both of which are permitted by the Constitution. But this strategy faces legal and political obstacles. The Constitution restricts the ability of the head of state to use legislative decrees, which cannot be applied to matters of taxation, electoral and political party regulations, or criminal law. In addition, Congress oversees and can override legislative decrees.

As for non-binding plebiscites, they also have restrictions: they cannot address issues that require qualified legislative majorities, voting in them is voluntary, and their result cannot force Congress to act. Politically, referendums can be counterproductive, as has recently happened with the presidents of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, and Chile, Gabriel Boric.

A politically more viable alternative would be to build a government coalition that brings together factions of Peronism that resist the leadership of Fernández de Kirchner and right-wing groups in Together for Change that share affinities with economic aspects of Milei. This could clash with Milei’s anti-establishment rhetoric, in which politicians from both main coalitions are seen as part of a “caste”, but it would allow her to advance at least part of her agenda and avoid an immediate governance crisis.

The rational approach would be the path of coalition presidentialism, a frequent resource for minority governments in Latin America. The fact that his regional allies are minor figures from traditional parties indicates that, despite his narrative, he has no problem having alliances with members of the “caste”.

In any case, Javier Milei is another example of the mix of political populism and pro-market economics so common in Latin America. Populists in the region have generally expressed disdain for checks and balances.

Given the different scenarios and a victory, it could be inferred that Milei would initially try to govern directly, especially if he wins by a landslide in a runoff, only to resort to a more coalitional style once governance issues subside. begin to emerge.

AUTHOR: IGNACIO LABAQUI

Americas Quarterly

Buenos Aires

Senior analyst at Medley Global Advisors and professor at the Universidad Católica Argentina. The feasibility of your proposals Nobody seems to be indifferent to the ideas of the leader of La Libertad Avanza. “All of them generate conversation and force people to take a position,” he tells

The nation See also Julie's daughter went to Turkey for a more beautiful body, but came back in a coffin: 'She was so beautiful' from Argentina the analyst Shila Vilker. The director of the consulting firm Trespuntozero made a report together with her colleague Raúl Timerman in which they analyze the stickiness of Milei’s public expressions in society, many of which became a formal campaign proposal.

Photo:

JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

Vilker and Timerman divided the ideas into “delusional” and “debatable.” In this sense, while dollarization is considered his “best proposal”, with the adhesion of 28.9% of those consulted, the one that is positioned as “worst” is the one referring to the free purchase and sale of “babies”, —something implied, but never made explicit by the leader— with 27.2% rejection.

The “delusional” ideas are those that are perceived as “more inhumane, less empathetic and that damage the social fabric” and that include the sale of organs, the market for the sale of babies, the elimination of public works and the compulsory nature of education.

Meanwhile, among the “debatable” ideas, dollarization and the closure of the Central Bank arouse interest, although they “rarely” get support. On the other hand, the closure of the Women’s Ministry and the elimination of subsidies do not arouse as much interest, but they do have some approval.

“The 2023 scenario is governed so much by the economic question that any other issue is overshadowed,” says Vilker. Along these lines, Vilker points out that it is the “most extreme” ideas of the libertarian leader that reap “a greater degree of permeability” in youth, especially in the male universe, with a distance of 20% on average compared to the female universe.

On the other hand, promises such as the closure of the Central Bank or the elimination of public works are difficult to challenge those who lived through the 2001 crisis as adults. greater rejection of all ideas that involve some kind of adjustment”, he specifies.

PETER LACOUR

The Nation (Argentina) – GDA

EL TIEMPO edition

