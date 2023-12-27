The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, announced this Tuesday that his administration is considering issuing a perpetual bond to pay compensation of 16,000 million dollars (more than 14,400 million euros) to Burford Capital, imposed by the US Justice, derived from the nationalization of the local oil company YPF. In economic matters, Milei has also stated that the current agreement that the South American country maintains with the IMF has collapsed because the previous Peronist government did not comply with the basic agreed objectives and has pointed out that austerity will be key to reestablishing the agreed program. Fondo sees us as heroes,” he commented.

The new Argentine president suggested that the government would issue the bond with no fixed maturity, while charging Argentines the “Kicillof tax,” named after Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof, who was economy minister when the energy company was nationalized. “Here we have a problem because we don't have the money, we don't have 16 billion, that is the reality, but we have the will to pay,” he said in a television interview on Tuesday night, in a new attempt to gain the sympathy of the international markets and investors.

After several years of litigation in New York, a judge granted Burford Capital the award of $16 billion in damages in a lawsuit against Argentina that claimed the country had made key errors in the legal aspects of the nationalization of YPF. in 2012. This fund owns the assets of the Petersen Group, which in 2007 acquired 14.9% of the oil company, until then in the hands of Repsol. Burford thus acquired the litigation rights of two companies incorporated in Spain, Petersen Energía Inversora and Petersen Energía, as well as the Eton Park fund, which controlled 2.9% of YPF.

US Federal Judge Loretta Preska declared that Argentina must pay by January 10 or Burford has the right to seek seizures of Argentine assets. “If the issue is as critical as the Republic presents it, one would think that the new Administration would pay immediate attention to it,” Preska said last week, denying Argentina's request for a new payment extension.

The plaintiffs maintained that the Argentine State should have made a public acquisition offer for the remaining shares that did not belong to the Spanish company Repsol, owner of 51% of the expropriated YPF, as established in the oil company's statute. In her ruling, the judge supported the fund's position by considering that Argentina assumed control on April 16 (not May 7, the date of publication of the expropriation law). In addition, it determined that the applicable interest rate is 8% (not 0%, as Argentina intended) and that the price-earnings ratio, an essential component in the formula that determines the value that the country must pay for the shares, must be the highest and most beneficial for the plaintiffs.

Critical issues

“What we are going to do, it is an idea that we are working on, is to create the Kicillof tax, that is, pay this fund with a perpetual bonus,” stated Milei, and then turned to political criticism, using terms similar to the ones he used when he was a talk show host in television debates. “You are going to have a new tax called 'Kicillof tax', which is to pay for the misdeeds of an amateur, because even though he is a doctor from the UBA, it seems that he did not study those subjects. “He is someone who is not very clear about how finances work, much less the markets,” commented the head of state about the governor of the province of Buenos Aires.

The case adds to the long list of Argentina's financial problems. With central bank reserves in the red, the country must begin next month paying creditors who agreed to a $65 billion bond restructuring in 2020. It also has to renegotiate a $44 billion deal with the Fund. International Monetary.

Milei announced that Argentina could receive funds for 15 billion dollars, perhaps in January, from the IMF. This had previously been ruled out by the local Ministry of Economy. In addition, Milei last week issued a decree ordering all state-owned companies to prepare for privatization, although it has not set a timetable for the sale of the energy company.ç

The biggest political announcement of the interview came at the end, when the Argentine president stated that, if Parliament overturns the decree, he will call Argentines to the polls to vote on his administration.

