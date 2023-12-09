This Sunday (10), libertarian economist Javier Milei takes office to preside over Argentina until 2027.

With a strong speech about economic freedom and alignment with Israel and the United States in foreign relations, he will be an outsider in the political map of Latin America, where the left governs most countries, in three of them, through dictatorships ( Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua).

During the campaign, Milei fueled this antagonism by saying that he would not promote relations with Latin American countries with leftist rulers because he does not have “socialist partners”.

He also called President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a “communist” and “corrupt”, said he did not intend to meet with him if elected and accused him of helping in the campaign of his opponent in the second round, Peronist Sergio Massa.

However, Milei has changed his tone since his victory at the polls. He sent a letter to Lula, highlighting his desire to “build ties” and inviting him to the inauguration. The Brazilian president will not go to Buenos Aires: the government will be represented by Chancellor Mauro Vieira.

However, in relation to the Latin American left-wing dictatorships, Milei did not signal changes: he did not invite the dictators Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua), Miguel Díaz-Canel (Cuba) and Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela) to take office.

Based on the reactions of Latin American rulers since Milei’s election, they can be classified into three categories with regard to expectations of relations with the new Argentine government: hostile, pragmatic and hopeful. Check out:

Hostiles

Just like Lula, the president of Colombia, the leftist Gustavo Petro, will not attend Milei’s inauguration, even though he was invited. He did not hide his dissatisfaction with the libertarian’s election.

“The far right won in Argentina. It’s your society’s decision. It is sad for Latin America and we will soon see… neoliberalism has no more proposals for society, it cannot respond to humanity’s current problems”, he wrote in X.

Petro’s new partner, the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated that “the neo-Nazi extreme right has won in Argentina”.

The Nicaraguan dictatorship announced the withdrawal of its ambassador in Buenos Aires, citing as justification the “repeated statements and expressions of the new government” regarding the Daniel Ortega regime.

Pragmatists

Not all left-wing governments in Latin America, however, promise hostile relations with Milei.

Chilean Gabriel Boric confirmed that he will attend the inauguration of the new Argentine president. “The Chilean people and the Argentine people are brothers, therefore, my duty as president of the Republic is that, regardless of the political differences that undoubtedly exist between the elected president and the government in office in Chile, our peoples and countries have relations of We are respectful and we will continue to promote integration at the highest level,” said Boric.

On the day of Milei’s election, Lula released a note wishing good luck to the new Argentine government, but without mentioning the libertarian’s name.

“Democracy is the voice of the people, and it must always be respected. My congratulations to Argentine institutions for conducting the electoral process and to the Argentine people who participated in the electoral day in an orderly and peaceful manner”, said Lula on X.

“I wish the new government good luck and success. Argentina is a great country and deserves all our respect. Brazil will always be available to work together with our Argentine brothers”, said Lula.

Other signs, in addition to Milei’s letter inviting the Brazilian to take office, indicate that the relationship between Brazil and Argentina will be pragmatic. A week after Milei’s victory, her future chancellor, Diana Mondino, met with Mauro Vieira in Brasília.

Another sign of rapprochement was the announcement that Peronist Daniel Scioli will continue to be Argentina’s ambassador to Brazil, which was interpreted as an indication that Milei intends to facilitate dialogue with Lula.

Hopeful

The few right-wing Latin American presidents hope that Milei’s victory will bring them out of political isolation in the region.

The Paraguayan president, Santiago Peña, also elected this year (at the end of April), congratulated Milei and offered “Paraguay’s cordial and fraternal hand to strengthen relations” between the two countries in a note on X.

“On behalf of the Paraguayan people, I salute the fraternal Argentine people for an exemplary electoral journey”, said the Paraguayan president, who invited Milei to visit Paraguay before his inauguration – a trip that ended up not taking place.

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, also indicated support for Milei, ironizing Gustavo Petro’s post on X lamenting the libertarian’s victory. “Now say this without crying,” he provoked, retweeting the Colombian president’s post.

Uruguayan president, the conservative Luis Lacalle Pou, stated that his country had not been having “luck in foreign relations” in Latin America, but that Milei’s election indicates that “the region is changing and we are going to take advantage of that”.

“Whenever something new begins, you give credit, and I hope that the successive steps he takes, at least in the relationship with our country, which is what concerns us, and in the relationship with Mercosur, are based on what was said ”, declared Lacalle Pou, speaking of Milei’s idea of ​​changes in the economic bloc.

“In your relationship as head of state, you won’t say everything you think”

On Milei’s side, the question remains: will the new Argentine president return any hostilities he receives or will he seek to be pragmatic, as he indicated in his stance on Brazil?

Experts differ on this issue: Cruz Facundo, political scientist and member of the Research Center for Democratic Quality of Argentina (Cicad), told Voice of America (an agency funded by the United States government) that Milei “will feel more comfortable with actors ” like Bukele, Peña and Lacalle Pou.

“The rest of the region elected spaces and actors that are not only on the ideological opposite wing [à de Milei]but also in their elections they defeated characters similar to Milei”, said Facundo.

In turn, Luís Alexandre Carta Winter, professor of international law, international economic law and international relations at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR), believes that pragmatism will prevail on all sides.

“In your relationship as head of state, you won’t say everything you think, because that will create problems”, he explained, in an interview with People’s Gazette.

“Argentina is extremely protectionist, and there are very serious things about the current government that it [Milei] needs to be resolved, such as non-automatic licensing, which is a powerful non-tariff barrier and ends up making exporting to Argentina very bureaucratic. There was also an increase in the lists of exceptions, since the government of [Cristina] Kirchner [2007-2015], which were decreasing within the scope of Mercosur and it began to increase again. This creates obstacles in the Mercosur partnership”, said Winter.

In Latin America, whether left or right, the tendency is for “enlightened presidents” to act in a pragmatic manner, said the expert.

“I may not like the person, but I will be careful with my statements so as not to harm trade. Of course, a country can grow with internal policies, but growth [maior] it really only comes with the export agenda. What do I expect from the new president [Milei]and it is already showing signs of this, it is pragmatism”, stated Winter, who expects the same behavior from other Latin American leaders – even if those who turn up their noses at Milei maintain the virulence in their speech.

“The real fact imposes itself on the order of discourse, because otherwise we would have enormous difficulties. We will probably have a lot of speeches, and trade will be done as it should be done”, he projected.