The proposal sent to the Argentine court by Milei aims to reduce Alberto Fernández’s government spending in the final stretch before the presidential elections | Photo: EFE/Gala Abramovich

The candidate for president of Argentina from the A Liberdade Avança coalition, Javier Milei, filed a lawsuit this Wednesday (4) at the federal level asking for the suspension of new contracts, tenders and appointments made by the government of Alberto Fernández.

In a document to which the EFE Agency had access, the presidential candidate asked the court for precautionary measures that immediately interrupt all acts that could compromise State resources in the run-up to the end of the Peronist’s mandate, on December 10.

The main departments affected by the actions defended by Milei are the Secretariat of Energy, as well as ministries and bodies of the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET). The libertarian claims that many of the public servants in these areas are “Kirchnerist militants”.

“The existence of free and fair elections requires, as an inevitable condition, the neutrality of the government and the State apparatus. We will not be living in a truly democratic regime if officials decide to defend their personal interests instead of the interests of citizens,” he said .

In the legal action, the leader of the A Liberdade Avança coalition stated that the Argentine government “hides behind a mask of cynicism that cannot hide an evident reality: contempt for the will of the people, as well as for the well-being of the population, especially of the poorest.”

Milei also proposed the establishment of a decree to reduce Argentina’s foreign trade rules, in addition to asking for a series of tariff reviews in the transport, electricity distribution and 5G bidding sectors.

According to the candidate for head of Casa Rosada, the measure aims to avoid serious damage to the treasury and the administration that he will probably take over after the October 22nd elections. (With EFE agency)