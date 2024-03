Event at the old Kirchner Cultural Center, the largest structure of its kind in Argentina | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Javier Milei's government announced this Tuesday (26) that it will change the name of the Néstor Kirchner Cultural Center, linked to the Ministry of Culture and the main structure of this type in Argentina.

The structure, which operates in the old Central Post Office building in Buenos Aires, has been named after the former president (who governed Argentina from 2003 to 2007) since 2015. It was a tribute from his widow and successor, Cristina Kirchner, who presided over the country between 2007 and 2015.

“It was decided to change the name of the Néstor Kirchner Cultural Center. It will no longer have that name and will give way to a new name”, announced presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, at a press conference. The new name has not yet been defined.

Previously, the Milei administration had already changed the name of Casa Pátria Grande Néstor C. Kirchner, where the Ministry of Human Capital operates, to Casa Pátria Liberdade.

Furthermore, the name of the Casa Rosada Women's Hall, a name it had had since Cristina Kirchner's administration, was changed to the Hall of Heroes.