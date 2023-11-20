Argentines tear up weights, wave the country’s flags and shout “Milei president”; watch

Voters of Javier Milei for the Presidency of the Republic of Argentina celebrated on Sunday night (19.Nov.2023) the right-winger’s victory on the streets of the country. In images shared on social media, it is possible to see a crowd waving Argentine flags while shouting “Milei president”. According to reports, a group tore up Argentine peso notes and used them as confetti.

The economist beat Peronist Sergio Massa, on Sunday (Nov 19), in the 2nd round of the presidential elections. With 99.28% of the ballots counted, Milei obtained 55.69% of the votes, against Massa’s 44.30%, according to the official results.

Watch some videos posted on social media:

🚨| Argentina celebrates this victory of freedom and common sense with its new president Javier Milei on its streets. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZOIKdD3NSi — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) November 20, 2023

🚨UPDATE FROM ARGENTINA🚨🇦🇷 Javier Milei is on the streets celebrating & his fans are going absolutely BONKERS.😂🤌 pic.twitter.com/0DdfRAOSB0 — Luke Mikic⚡️🇸🇻🇦🇺 9-5 Escape Artist (@LukeMikic21) November 19, 2023

Javier Milei fans are ripping up Argentinian Peso bills & using them as confetti in celebration.🤣🤣🤣 Congratulations @JMilei 🇦🇷🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/FOmuZ0BHCL — Luke Mikic⚡️🇸🇻🇦🇺 9-5 Escape Artist (@LukeMikic21) November 19, 2023

🇦🇷🗣️ | “Argentina without Cristina”, as it celebrates the city in Buenos Aires, the legacy of Javier Milei’s victory (@JMilei) in presidential elections. 👉 Comment and share 👇 pic.twitter.com/GO7moaLvkT — PanAm Post Español (@PanAmPost_es) November 20, 2023

What a day.💥@pameelaposada has a birthday and Javier Milei becomes president of Argentina.🇦🇷 🧡Blessed.🧡 pic.twitter.com/7HRwxHQElv — Luke Mikic⚡️🇸🇻🇦🇺 9-5 Escape Artist (@LukeMikic21) November 19, 2023

The libertarian advocates closing the country’s Central Bank, ending the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency. Milei defines itself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “ libertarian” – is against State interference in society and in favor of the free market system. He says his program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending. He claims that global warming is a lie, is in favor of the sale of organs and defends the non-compulsory and private education system.

