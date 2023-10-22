On social media, users released a video about an alleged plan to divert electoral ballots

Supporters of the right-wing Argentine candidate Javier Milei, representative of the coalition La Libertad Avanza (Freedom Advances, in Portuguese), released in recent days video about an alleged plan to fraud the elections. The information is from the newspaper Clarin. Allegations about the diversion of electoral ballots are associated with a video purporting to be of a meeting of the Peronist movement – ​​current of left-wing candidate Sergio Massa – in Barranqueras, Chaco. In the recording, a man identified by the Argentine media as Roberto Benítez appears to instruct a group of people to disappear with the envelopes with votes in favor of Milei. In a note published in InstagramBenítes asked “sincere apologies” and said that his speech was taken out of context. This Sunday (22.Oct.2023), Argentines will go to the polls for the 1st round of the general elections in which they will choose the new president of the country, as well as governors of 3 provinces and some of the members of the Chamber and the Senate.

Watch the video: