Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei, opponent of Peronist Sergio Massa in the second round of elections, stated this week that, if elected, he will not meet with Lula, considered by him to be a “corrupt communist”.

The libertarian gave an interview to Peruvian journalist Jaime Bayly, in Buenos Aires, on which occasion he criticized the Brazilian president and other left-wing governments in Latin America such as Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Despite rejecting direct partnerships with Brazil’s head of state, the economist emphasized that Argentine citizens will have “complete freedom” to carry out commercial transactions with any nation.

Milei also condemned the dictatorships of Iran and North Korea, countries with which he stated he will have no relations. “If elected, I wish to remove all Argentine ambassadors from these countries. Autocrats such as Vladimir Putin, in Russia, are also on this list”, said the candidate, who has already expressed his allyship with Ukraine and Israel.

The candidate said that, if he becomes head of the Casa Rosada, he will have the United States, Israel and “the free world” as allies.

PT officially supports Sergio Massa

Last Sunday (5), the Workers’ Party (PT) officially supported Sergio Massa’s candidacy for president of Argentina, through a statement published on the party’s website.

In the note, Lula’s party states that Milei’s model is already known to Brazilians, as an “extreme right alternative”, which also governed Brazil in the previous period. “We know all the pain and suffering that the disregard for the lives of the people meant to our country”, says the statement.

Massa and Milei face each other in the 2nd round of the presidential elections on November 19. The Peronist was ahead in the 1st round on October 22, with 36.68% of the votes, against 29.98% for the libertarian.