Milei stars in the ultra summit in Buenos Aires with criticism of Pedro Sánchez, Lula, and Petro

“We have to kick the socialists out in the ass,” said Javier Milei with his usual corrosive verbiage before a friendly audience: the attendees of the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) in Buenos Aires. His words closed the event at the Hilton hotel in Puerto Madero, in a room that was far from filling its capacity of a thousand people and through which the Brazilian deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, and the vice president previously passed. of the Republican National Committee, Lara Trump, among the main speakers.

Throughout his speech, the Argentine president attacked “the lefties,” alluding to the progressive governments on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. “The socialists, after the fall of the (Berlin) wall, advanced on fertile ground, because we withdrew from the battlefield. We did not fight the cultural battle. They were successful because they managed to impose the politically correct agenda, but with their ideas they generated misery. We have suffered four Kirchnerist governments (of Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner), experiments like Lagos, Bachelet and Boric in Chile; in Uruguay, Mujica and Tabaré; in Brazil, Lula and Dilma; in Colombia, Petro, and in Spain, Zapatero and Sánchez.” “The torture that the poor Spaniards have with that,” the Argentine later stated, in reference to his Spanish counterpart.

Trumpist variant

The ultra president was pleased that today there are new times of freedom after the victory of Donald Trump in the United States, whom he saw after the election, at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, to take a selfie. The formation of a right-wing international is not new. It has already had other initiatives, such as the Madrid Forum or the Vox event organized in May with the presence of Milei himself. This time, tickets cost between $100 and $5,000.

Santiago Abascal, consulted by elDiario.es while passing the security scanner, denied that the Argentine State invited him when he participated in the Madrid Forum in Buenos Aires, in September. The president of Patriotas, a new European alliance, would later say on stage that the victories of Trump and Milei are extremely important for the free world. “We want to contribute to this alignment of the stars between the US and Argentina, which coincides with the victories of patriotic forces in the main European nations. Socialisms want to impose on us how to educate our children; “They want to impose the UN 2030 Agenda and the European Green Deal on us,” he said.

“An anti-immigrant and anti-intellectual ideology”

Jonathan Taplin, American author of the book The end of realitytells elDiario.es that “the ambition of the CPAC is for the Trumpist variant of libertarian conservatism to become a global movement.” “Orban in Hungary, Modi in India, Le Pen in France, Meloni in Italy, Wilders in the Netherlands, Chrupalla and Weidel in Germany. They are all based on a far-right anti-immigrant and anti-intellectual ideology. Milei and Bolsonaro are the leaders of the movement in South America,” says Taplin.

One of those attending the summit, Chilean deputy Johannes Kaiser, celebrated the direction that Argentina is taking with Milei’s management. “Argentina is doing the same thing as Chile in the eighties.” With Pinochet?, he is asked. “Yes, with who else? Allende made us miserable. We are fighting here to be able to maintain our civilization as we created it. Unfortunately, we have fallen prey to the enemies of freedom, to the point where the truth can no longer be told in essential things such as that a man is a man and a woman is a woman,” says someone who was part of José Antonio Kast’s Republican Party. , but a year ago he distanced himself from the constituent process in Chile.

For his part, Jair Bolsonaro’s son praised Argentina “as a beacon of Latin America”, the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, “for her association with Bukele”, and the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni. “I love these men,” the deputy declared, gesturing.

“If Trump returned, Bolsonaro will also return,” said Eduardo Bolsonaro, when it is known that his father cannot travel abroad because the Brazilian justice system retained his passport and he faces several legal cases. The former president was accused of planning a coup d’état and is disqualified from holding public office. Jair Bolsonaro himself gave a recorded message for CPAC in which he minimized the fact that he had met with ambassadors and had questioned his country’s electoral system.

Milei fires the Argentine ambassador in Madrid for not getting along with the guru of ultra-Spanish ‘anarcho-capitalism’

In the presence of Milei government officials, Eduardo Bolsonaro openly demanded that Argentina give asylum to the thousands of fugitives from Brazilian justice, involved in the coup assault on the three branches of government on January 8, 2023. Until now, the country has granted only one asylum. “There are 1,500 people detained in Brazil, many have sentences of 17 years in prison. I ask the Conare (National Commission for Refugees) to analyze the refugee requests,” said the former president’s son. In October, Brazil’s Supreme Court asked Argentina to extradite fugitive Bolsonaro supporters.