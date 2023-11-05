Under a radiant sun, Argentine flags mixed this Saturday with the yellow ones of Javier Milei in the center of the Buenos Aires city of Martínez. The ultra candidate for the presidency of Argentina chose a wealthy area of ​​the vast urban cordon that surrounds Buenos Aires to make his first caravan for the second round. The pact closed with Macrismo to defeat the Peronist Sergio Massa at the polls also includes a change of image for Milei, who seeks to soften to attract moderate voters. This Saturday, the chainsaw that he has raised so many times in public disappeared from the scene. He also chose to get out of the truck he used to use and walk several blocks, handing out handshakes, hugs, selfies and autographs to those who managed to elbow their way to reach him.

Its audience has also changed—and grown. In Martínez, the hard core of his followers was made up of the young men who have accompanied Milei since he made the leap from the television sets in 2021 – where he gained fame as an angry and foul-mouthed ultra-liberal economist who wanted to burn down the Central Bank. to politics, at the head of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza. But many women, families with small children on their shoulders and numerous retirees also attended. Among them it was easy to find people who voted in the first round for the candidate of the conservative alliance Together for Change (JxC), Patricia Bullrich. With her favorite defeated, they now back Milei. “The important thing is to stop Massa so that this country has a future. Peronism made Argentines get out of the habit of working and paying for things for their value,” says Pedro, a 78-year-old retiree.

“Here are those of us who work, we are tired of supporting lazy people,” his daughter, Margarita, shouts, approaching the recorder. The state subsidies on which the poorest population depends to survive are a constant target of attack both among Milei voters and those of JxC who now support him. “I vote for Milei because she is against abortion, I want her to ban it,” says a retiree shortly after, referring to the law on voluntary interruption of pregnancy that was approved in 2020. She is not the only one: the doll stands out in the demonstration of a giant fetus, one of the symbols of anti-abortionists.

During the hour in which Milei’s supporters waited for him under the sun, many sang one of the best-known anthems of his electoral campaign: “The caste is afraid, it is afraid, the caste is afraid.” However, others seemed uncomfortable with this idea of ​​political caste, which until last week also included JxC. When singing, they modified that phrase to “the drug trafficker is afraid,” in reference to the links they attribute to Massa with drug trafficking, although there is no judicial case open against him. Nor did they chant with too much enthusiasm the “let them all go” which in the first round was another of the hits of mileism.

A supporter of Javier Milei holds a stuffed lion at a campaign event for the ultra candidate this Saturday in the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires. MARIANA NEDELCU (REUTERS)

In the first round, Massa was the presidential candidate with the most votes, with 36.8% of the votes, followed by Milei, with 30%. Both are now fighting for that third of voters who supported the other three defeated candidates: Bullrich (23.8%), the dissident Peronist Juan Schiaretti (6.7%) and the left-wing candidate Myriam Bregman (2.7%). . Bullrich has made explicit his support for Milei, a decision that has dynamited the electoral alliance that he led; Schiaretti and Bregman, on the other hand, have not taken a stand for either of the two candidates.

Tied candidates

The pollsters were unable to predict the result of the primaries and the first round. With two weeks left until the final election, the polls show a tie between both candidates. Some give Massa a lead by between one and three points and others, on the other hand, stretch the advantage for Milei to four points. The key is in the large number of undecided people and it is them who the candidates are targeting. The most coveted prize is Bullrich’s 6.2 million votes.

Massa is also Minister of Economy and the numbers have worsened since he took office 15 months ago: year-on-year inflation is close to 140%, the peso has collapsed, the economy is stagnant and the central bank’s reserves are in the red. However, he is betting on repeating the strategy that worked for him in the first round to overcome the third place he had obtained in the primaries: incite fear of Milei.

Massa assures that his Government would be very different from the current one and seeks to position himself as a lesser evil compared to the unknown posed by his rival. On the one hand, he emphasizes that a Milei government would skyrocket the price of public transportation and gasoline to values ​​that are impossible for a large part of the citizenry to pay. On the other hand, he expresses his rejection of some of the most controversial ideas defended by Milei and his team, such as the free carrying of weapons, the sale of organs, the breaking of relations with the Vatican, the possibility that men can renounce their paternity if women “prick a condom” and the cuts in science, health and public education.

The La Libertad Avanza campaign, on the contrary, is focused on moderating the image of Milei and her ideas. “Calm down: retirements yes, public health yes, social plans yes, public education yes. What changes then? “That politicians pay for the adjustment,” highlights one of the most viral messages these days by the extreme right. The ultraliberal economist has lowered his profile in the last week and has given the spotlight to his new ally, former president Mauricio Macri. Today he agrees “90%” with the one whom years ago he called “disgusting”, “fascist”, “mediocre” and “coward”.

“He won’t be able to do everything he says,” many JxC voters repeat to justify their decision to vote for a candidate who defends ideas they disapprove of, such as gun deregulation, climate denialism or the vindication of the dictatorship that ruled Argentina by hand. of iron between 1976 and 1983. Behind it there is an argument with much deeper roots: anti-Peronism. They vote for Milei to prevent Massa from reaching the Casa Rosada. “We are not united by love but by fear,” said Jorge Luis Borges. Many will vote against and not for a candidate. In such a close election, the one who scares the most will probably be defeated.

