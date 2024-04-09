The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, will make his third trip to the USA, on Tuesday night (9), to participate in a Jewish ceremony, on which occasion he will receive the distinction of “Ambassador of Light” by the Chabad Lubavitch organization, in Miami. The event is scheduled for this Wednesday (10).

During the dinner, at the headquarters of the Orthodox congregation, located in Bal Harbour, Milei will be recognized for “his unwavering dedication to spreading freedom, hope and positivity”, as a result of “his tireless efforts for Israel”.

But, in addition to the religious event, another commitment is on the libertarian's agenda in the country: a possible meeting with billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and the social network X (formerly Twitter), according to the Argentine newspaper Clarin.

According to information obtained by the newspaper, initially, the president's return to Argentina was scheduled for Friday (12), but before that he must go to Texas to meet with Musk, on Saturday (13), at the Tesla factory, after receiving an invitation from the businessman himself.

Last week, the libertarian president had already suggested that a meeting with the billionaire was about to happen, in an interview with Bloomberg. At the time, Milei stated that she would soon have a meeting with Elon Musk. “He will be an active player and will have a role in the new Argentina that emerges from decadence,” she said.

Before Milei was officially sworn in as head of Casa Rosada, Musk made contact by phone, stating that he would be taking a trip to Argentina and was “very interested in investing” in the country.

In February, Starlink, another Musk company, was authorized to provide satellite internet to Argentina. The company donated 33 pieces of equipment that will be used to support rural schools in the South American country.

Milei's travel schedule in the US also includes a presentation at Florida International University and meetings with local businesspeople.