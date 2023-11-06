The candidate for the Presidency of Argentina must discuss the formation of the Legislature; his coalition increased 42 seats in Congress

Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei will meet this Monday (Nov 6, 2023) with around 30 congressmen from his La Libertad Avanza coalition elected in the October 22 election. The candidate’s party will have 37 deputies and 8 senators in the next term.

According to the newspaper La NationMilei must discuss with his supporters about the possible benches that will form in the National Congress after the inauguration, on December 10th. “The focus will be on work in the territory and inspection in each of the neighborhoods”, the coalition stated. The 2nd round to decide the new president of Argentina will be on November 19th.

No political groups had a majority in the Argentine Congress in this year’s elections. The coalition that elected the largest number of deputies in the Chamber was Unión por la Patria, led by the winning candidate in the 1st round of the race for President, Sergio Massa. The group elected 108 deputies, 10 fewer than the current government bench. To have a majority in the Lower House, at least 129 deputies were needed.

Javier Milei’s coalition had only 3 seats and has now elected 37 deputies. He came in 2nd place in the 1st round of the presidential election. Juntos por el Cambio, by 3rd place Patricia Bullrich, was another that lost space in the House, with a greater drop than the government bench: it went from 118 to 93.

Read how the Argentine Chamber of Deputies will look like:

In the Senate, Massa’s party went from 32 to 34 congressmen. Bullrich’s followed the same trend as the Lower House, dropping from 33 senators to 24; while Milei’s group now has 8 senators. Coalitions needed to elect at least 37 senators to have a majority in the Upper House.

Read what the Argentine Senate is like and will look like:

ARGENTINA ECONOMY

Argentina is the 2nd largest economy in South America and the 22nd in the world, with a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of US$632.77 billion, according to data 2022 from the World Bank. The country is also the 3rd largest trading partner for Brazilians. Brazil exported US$15.34 billion and imported US$13.10 billion from the neighboring country last year, with a balance of US$2.24 billion.

In September, Argentine annual inflation increased to 138.3% and recorded a monthly rate of 12.7%, the highest in the country in 21 years.

The interest rate, Leliq, was raised by the BCRA (Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina) to 133% in October, in an attempt to reinforce the incentive to save in pesos and control rising prices.

To the dollar reserves of the country are also down. As of August 31, the Argentine BC had US$28 billion. President Alberto Fernández started 2023 with US$44.6 billion in reserves. In the historical series, since 2011, the BCRA reached its maximum US currency reserves in 2019, with US$77.4 billion in cash. At the time, the country was governed by Mauricio Macri.

The poverty rate in the country reached 40.1% in the 1st half of 2023. In the same period last year, it was 36.5%. The increase of 3.6 percentage points represents an expected increase of 1.7 million poor people across the country.

This 40.1% is the average of the rates for the 1st quarter (38.7%) and the 2nd quarter (41.5%). The data appears in report (PDF – 893 kB, in Spanish) from Indec (acronym for National Institute of Statistics and Census) on the income of Argentines, released on September 21st. Considering the margin of error, the poverty level in the 2nd quarter in the country can vary from 40% to 43%.

The data includes 31 urban agglomerations, totaling 29 million people. If the percentages are extended to the entire population (46.2 million), including rural populations, it would be equivalent to almost 18.5 million poor people.

Indec says that 62.4% of the Argentine population received some income in the 1st half of 2023. The average in the 2nd quarter was 138.5 thousand Argentine pesos (RS 1,954 at the current exchange rate).