The president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, stated in the first interview he gave after the election results, this Monday (20), that the control of inflation in the country, accumulated at more than 140% in 12 months, must happen between 18 24 months of his government.

To do this, he explained that he will first need to maintain the exchange rate and reverse the Alberto Fernández government’s imposition of limiting the dollar stock of the country’s banks, a measure that aimed to control the reserves of the American currency.

“Before lifting the limitation on the dollar stock, it is necessary to solve the Leliq problem (the country’s basic interest rate). Let’s try to do this as quickly as possible, because if the situation stays like this, the shadow of hyperinflation will be here. all the time,” said the libertarian.

Furthermore, the president-elect confirmed his initial proposals to close the Central Bank and dollarize the Argentine economy, an issue that will be “decided by the citizens themselves”, according to him.

“Closing the Central Bank is a moral obligation, and dollarizing the economy is a way to get rid of the Central Bank. The currency adopted by the government will be chosen by the individuals themselves,” he said during an interview with Argentine radio Continental.

Milei also announced his interest in privatizing the country’s public media and, in the future, the state oil company YPF.

In relation to education and health, the libertarian denied the continuity of what was previously proposed during the campaign. “In the areas of Education and Health, it is up to the provinces to decide on this [as privatizações dos setores]”, he said.

Milei, 53 years old, was elected president of Argentina in the second round this Sunday (19) with 55% of the votes, against 44% for Peronist Sergio Massa.

His inauguration takes place on December 10, when leftist Alberto Fernández leaves Casa Rosada. Until then, the libertarian emphasized that it is the “constitutional responsibility of the current government to manage the situation of Argentines”. The permanence of the defeated Sergio Massa was questioned on the first day after the results, when he showed interest in requesting a leave of absence from the position of minister of Economy.

The elected president has not yet met with the current administration to begin the country’s government transition. According to information from the Argentine website Infobaethe meeting between Milei and Fernández was postponed this Monday (20) due to differences over the place and time proposed by Casa Rosada.

The libertarian preferred that the meeting be in a neutral place, while the current president insisted that it be at the Olivos residence, the official residence of the president of Argentina, or at the government headquarters. As a result, the political transition occurs slowly in the country.