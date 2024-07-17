Argentine football is at the top of its history, with a World Cup and two consecutive Copa América titles won, but not even this unprecedented run of titles has stopped Javier Milei from changing its roots and moving forward with privatization. The General Inspectorate of Justice issued a resolution on Tuesday that forces football clubs to open their doors to private capital and allow their transformation into sports corporations as of November 1. The road is expected to be uphill because the measure is resisted by both the leadership of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and by the majority of clubs and fans, proud of an almost unique tradition.

Unlike the other major countries in world football, in Argentina the clubs are non-profit civil associations that are in the hands of their members. The statutes of the AFA guarantee this, since sports corporations are currently banned there. This distinctive characteristic has not made it less competitive: in recent years only Brazilian teams have overshadowed the Argentines in the top continental club tournament, the Copa Libertadores. The South American country remains one of the largest breeding grounds for football stars, although its young talents are migrating at increasingly earlier ages, tempted by Europe.

The Argentine Sports Confederation has come out to question a resolution that it considers misleading. “What is being announced today has no impact on the institutional system of Argentine sports,” said the president of the Confederation, Rodolfo Paverini. In his opinion, it is a maneuver to put the issue on the media agenda since the General Inspection of Justice has a jurisdiction limited only to the city of Buenos Aires, not to the entire national territory, and cannot regulate a national law. Even so, Paverini warns that, if Milei manages to achieve his objective, “sport in Argentina as we know it today will disappear.”

Milei supported sports corporations in the final stretch of the electoral campaign and received in return dozens of messages against football clubs and institutions. He took action in December with a decree approving them, but the courts put it on hold.

A poster with a message against Javier Milei near the Bombonera, ahead of the second round of the November 2023 election. Matias Delacroix (AP)

The social role of neighborhood clubs

On the eve of the Copa America final, which will be played this Sunday against Colombia, the president has once again insisted through all possible channels: “Do we put all those who play in public limited companies or those who play in local clubs? Come on, come on… What do we do? Let’s end the hypocrisy,” he said in a television interview. “No more poor socialism in football”he tweeted along with a photo of the Albiceleste starting team and the clubs (with private capital) in which they currently play.

Many users reminded Milei that these footballers were trained in neighbourhood clubs, sporting institutions spread throughout Argentina that play an important role in the community fabric. This is the case of Lionel Messi’s Grandoli FC, the Asociación de Fomento Parque Chas of Enzo Fernández and Gonzalo Montiel or Torito, where Ángel Di Maria started, among many others.

Behind the official attack there is a fabulous business: the Government estimates that opening football to private capital would attract investments of around 3 billion dollars, according to local media. Another of the battering rams for change is former president Mauricio Macri, who unsuccessfully tried to regain control of the Boca Juniors club last year. The discussion has even crossed the country’s borders, with the support for the SADs expressed by the president of the Spanish league, Javier Tebas.

On the contrary, the AFA is leading the opposition to this measure. This Wednesday, through its treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, it again expressed its rejection of a transformation already adopted by leagues in neighbouring countries such as Chile, Brazil and Uruguay. “Why don’t they report the global failure that it means for sports entities!!! They live a constant fantasy. There are no dollars in the SADs, only poverty and misery,” Toviggino questioned via X (formerly Twitter)The AFA treasurer said that the resolution published today does not change anything because SADs are prohibited both in the statutes of the association and by the courts. “The AFA belongs to the clubs!!! Let’s enjoy the second championship of America!!!”, he exclaimed. A long fight is coming.

