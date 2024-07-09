Argentine President Javier Milei is betting on reinforcing the ideological antagonism with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to compete with him for regional leadership in South America and also project himself worldwide as a right-wing leader, according to analysts heard by People’s Gazette.

Milei clashed with Lula in the press last week, once again calling the Brazilian president corrupt and communist after Lula demanded an apology for the “offenses” he initially made in 2023. He also attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) alongside former president Bolsonaro on Sunday (7) in Santa Catarina and missed the Mercosur summit meeting on Monday (8) in Paraguay.

According to Guilherme Gomes, international trade consultant at BMJ Consultores Associados, Brazil naturally plays a leading role in Latin America. The country has the largest economy, with a Gross Domestic Product of US$2.3 trillion, followed by Mexico (US$2 trillion) and Argentina (US$604 billion). But Buenos Aires has a latent desire to assume regional leadership, at least among South American countries. In the analyst’s opinion, Milei sees the “window of ideological polarization” as an opportunity to compete with Lula for political leadership in the region.

“From a political perspective, Milei’s move can be seen as the first step towards reinforcing her role as a right-wing leader in Latin America,” said Gomes.

Lula also wants to play the role of regional leader, but he uses a different strategy, more focused on building multinational blocs and organizations. In May of last year, he invited South American leaders to an event in Brazil with the aim of trying to restructure UNASUR (Union of South American Nations), a leftist multinational organization that had been created by him and other leftist leaders in 2008 and dismantled between 2018 and 2020, with the withdrawal of most of its member countries. Bolsonaro was against UNASUR.

Lula’s event was a failure due to his insistence on supporting Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. It was on that occasion that Lula said that the dictatorship in Venezuela is just a narrative.

Lula seeks institutional leadership and Milei prefers an informal path

Milei’s decision to attend CPAC and not attend the Mercosur summit this week highlights the difference in the two presidents’ strategies. Lula was present at Mercosur and said Milei’s absence was “sad for Argentina.”

“Milei does not intend to be an institutional leader. It is clear that the visit he makes to Brazil is not as president of Argentina [visitando o presidente brasileiro]it is not an institutional visit, he is not coming here as president. He is coming as the leader of the Argentine right, that international figure of the right who has stood out in various right-wing forums. Milei wants to be more of an ideological reference”, says the political scientist.

“Regarding Lula, on the contrary, the leadership he intends to exercise is precisely on the institutional level. In other words, he uses the Presidency of the Republic as a base, he participates in international forums, he tries to build political or economic arrangements as the president of Brazil,” said Gabiati.

In this context, the political scientist assesses that Milei’s presence at CPAC was yet another strategy by the Argentine to reinforce his opposition to what is considered “traditional”.

“It was expected that Milei would be in Paraguay discussing Mercosur. What I mean by this is that for figures who work very well in communication, such as former president Bolsonaro, Milei and former American president Donald Trump, there is no improvisation. For this more ideological right wing that has worked very well in communication, the gestures and political decisions are very well thought out,” says the specialist.

In addition to his visit to Brazil to meet with right-wing leaders, Milei has already made four trips to the United States and has had appointments in European countries such as Switzerland and Italy. The Argentine’s international agenda, however, is marked by one particularity: they are not state visits. “In other words, he does not have to participate in ceremonies with the president or prime minister. There is a strict schedule when making state visits and Milei does not follow it in this way,” explains Gabiati.

“On all these trips, he meets with other right-wing leaders, prime ministers, presidents and businesspeople aligned with this ideology. So it is clear that Milei has a clear objective of being one of the great references of this movement not only in Latin America, but worldwide. He sees himself as a leader who has the potential to lead the populist right-wing movement in the world and that is why he maintains this type of agenda”, says the political scientist and director of the Dominum consultancy.

Milei’s uniqueness is reinforced by the fact that he is the only politician with a libertarian ideology to become president of a country. This ideology means that he takes the ideas of free markets and individual freedoms preached by liberalism to the limit. Because of this, he has been labeled as crazy or ultra-radical by his opponents and even within the right wing itself. On the other hand, his fate is observed worldwide with hope as the first practical experience of a government with a truly libertarian ideology.

Milei’s strategy also focuses on Argentine domestic politics

This strategy also has internal interests, as pointed out by Guilherme Gomes, international trade consultant at BMJ Consultores Associados. Milei took office at a time of profound collapse in Argentina, with hyperinflation and 40% of the nation living in extreme poverty. He has been implementing proposals considered radical and a tough austerity program, which have yielded consecutive surpluses and reduced inflation. Argentina recorded its fifth consecutive monthly primary fiscal surplus in May, of US$2.57 billion, the largest so far under Milei’s leadership, and official monthly inflation has fallen by around twenty percentage points since the beginning of his term.

Even so, he does not please all sectors of the country, especially the Peronists, who were accustomed to state paternalism.

“Milei has faced a very challenging economic movement and, at this time of economic reform, it is in the president’s best interest to seek out other peoples,” says Gomes. According to the analyst, international support could increase Milei’s political strength within Argentina.

Opposites, Lula and Milei’s speeches feed off each other

According to analysts, the scenario of global polarization contributes to the emergence of disputes over regional leadership through ideological clashes. “The current scenario, not only here in the region, but throughout the world, especially in Western nations, is one of increasingly marked polarization. And in a scenario of increasingly strong polarization, perhaps the interpretation that both Milei and Lula are making is to work in favor of this polarization and with competing agendas,” assesses Gabiati.

As Lula seeks to strengthen his influence as a progressive and populist voice, Milei articulates a narrative that appeals to voters disaffected with the establishment political and economic, proposing a viable alternative of less paternalism and less state participation in politics and the economy.

The clear opposition between the presidents of Brazil and Argentina is evident in most of the speeches and government policies that both adopt. The Argentine leader declared his support for Israel and Ukraine in the context of the wars they are fighting against Hamas and Russia, respectively. This position is important because wars are the dominant themes in international politics today. Milei’s position is a clear alignment with the G7 group of the largest liberal economies on the planet, including the United States and Europe.

Lula, on the other hand, has distanced himself from Western democracies by taking the opposite path, criticizing Israel and making gestures towards dictator Vladimir Putin. In other words, the PT member is increasingly trying to lead Brazil towards the axis of authoritarian countries led by China.

In the economic field, Milei has adopted the argument that dollarization of Argentina could be one of the solutions to recover the country from the financial crisis and hyperinflation. Lula, on the other hand, has supported discussions in the BRICS (acronym for the bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, among six other nations) for commercial transactions between countries that discard the dollar and use the Chinese yuan or local currencies. The bloc is also discussing the possibility of a single currency for negotiations between member countries.

Milei advocates reducing the government’s presence in the economy and free trade. Lula goes in the opposite direction, betting on the government as an inducer of economic development and showing little concern about the devaluation of the real. This difference was criticized by Milei at the CPAC: “In the name of social justice, the socialists committed atrocities, inventing captive markets for friendly businessmen, violating the fundamental rights of some and others,” said the Argentine.

Lula sells internationally the image of a government allegedly focused on promoting social policies that aim to reduce poverty and hunger through the redistribution of income through taxes and levies.

In his speech at CPAC, Milei avoided direct references to Lula, but condemned the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, left-wing dictatorial regimes that the PT member has declared his rapprochement with. Milei called these countries “bloodthirsty dictatorships” and made veiled criticisms of Lula.

“It is false that the left is the ideology of the poor and the oppressed. Every day it becomes clearer that it is the ideology of the rich, of the powerful who control and have prominent positions in cultural dissemination,” said Milei in her speech during the CPAC, in Balneário Camboriú (SC).

Lula also adopted an indirect tone during his speech at Mercosur. Without mentioning the Argentine, he criticized the right and took a swipe at Javier Milei when criticizing libertarianism in Argentina. He also criticized diplomatic barriers created by the Argentines to leftist projects in Mercosur. “A pseudo-update” [atualização, em italiano] “Anything that distances Mercosur from its social bases weakens us. Erasing the word gender from documents only worsens the daily violence suffered by women and girls,” said Lula, referring to Argentina’s resistance to approving alleged gender policies proposed by the Lula government in Mercosur.

“Anyone who knows the history of Latin America recognizes the value of the State as a planner and driver of development. In a globalized world, it makes no sense to resort to archaic and isolationist nationalism. Nor is there any justification for reviving ultra-liberal experiences that have only worsened inequalities in our region,” said the PT member in a provocative move to the Argentine.

Later, Lula also criticized Javier Milei’s absence at the Mercosur Summit to be at CPAC. “Honestly, it’s the kind of meeting [o CPAC] that I don’t care about. At the end of the day, the President of the Republic wasting time doing something far-right is so unpleasant, it’s so anti-social, so anti-people, so anti-democratic. I don’t know what people gain by participating in this,” he said.

Analysts expected that Milei’s speeches at the CPAC and Lula’s at the Mercosur summit would not only increase the rivalry, but also generate a possible diplomatic crisis. But the leaders did not fall for mutual provocations. Neither of them ordered, for example, the recall of ambassadors – an act considered offensive in diplomatic circles.

Lula was reportedly instructed to restrain himself so as not to provoke a crisis similar to the one he created with Israel when he compared the Israeli military offensive to Adolf Hitler’s Nazism. In other words, the episodes of CPAC and the Mercosur Summit passed without a major diplomatic crisis between Brazil and Argentina, but the clash between Milei and Lula for international influence is likely to continue.