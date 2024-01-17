He was received with enthusiasm in the heart of capitalism, the Davos forum, as a great defender of the market, a sacred word for the executives who filled the main room to bursting, something very unusual when a politician speaks, but quickly the faces began to change. change in the room as soon as Javier Milei began to speak, and there was only timid applause at the end, much of it bewildered. The Argentine president criticized all the world leaders, and especially the international organizations, also present in the room. Milei launched an apocalyptic vision of the world, according to him in the hands of socialism throughout the planet. And the executives and politicians listened to the translation – he spoke in Spanish – and looked surprised. “I am here to tell you that the West is in danger. Throughout the world, leaders who must defend the values ​​of capitalism assume a vision that leads to socialism and poverty. The main leaders of the world have abandoned freedom for so-called collectivism, which is the cause of the problems,” Milei cried.

“Capitalism is the only tool we have to end hunger and poverty on the planet. Leftist doxa attacks capitalism for being, according to them, unjust. They say it is bad because it is individualistic and they fight for social justice. But this concept that has become fashionable in the world. Social justice is an unfair, violent idea, because taxes are coercively collected. Nobody pays taxes voluntarily. The State is financed through coercion. If a company generates a good product it will do well, if the State punishes the capitalist for being successful it destroys his incentives, and the cake will be smaller. “Collectivism ties the entrepreneur’s hands,” he insisted.

Increasingly apocalyptic, Milei presented his fundamentalist vision of the market that is not even assumed here, in Davos, where all the companies present are accustomed to public-private collaborations that other presidents demand, such as the Spanish, Pedro Sánchez, who spoke just after in the same forum. Milei argued that the only ones who really do things well are the businessmen, precisely those who populated the room, but the tone was apocalyptic. “You can only be successful with better quality goods at a better price. The capitalist is a social benefactor. A successful businessman is a hero. This is the model that we propose, the defense of life, liberty and private property. Why do I say that the West is in danger? Because in the countries that should defend private property, there are sectors that are opening the doors to socialism. Neo-Marxists appropriate the media, the university, culture and international organizations. Luckily, there are more and more of us who dare to raise our voices, otherwise we will increasingly have more status and more poverty,” he insisted.

His speech was so harsh that he himself admitted that “it may sound ridiculous to say that the West has turned to socialism,” but he reaffirmed: “Only if you think about the classic definition of socialism. Today States do not need to control the means of production to control the lives of individuals, with price control they can control the destinies of human beings,” and he ended with an appeal to those who populate Davos for their libertarian revolution. “To the businessmen present, do not allow yourself to be intimidated by the political caste that wants to remain in power. You are heroes, you are benefactors, let no one tell you that your ambition is immoral, do not give in to the advance of the State, The state is the problem itself, you are the protagonists of history. Long live fucking freedom! Milei finished like all of his rallies, but far from receiving the ovation that he has in them, there was only timid applause. And he is very successful in the corridors, he has generated enormous interest and his ideas are welcome in Davos, but the speech was so extreme that almost no one dared to show in the room that enthusiasm that was seen when he began to wander through the corridors from the Congress center in Davos.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_