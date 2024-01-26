Colombian government says the Argentine president's statements are “disrespectful and irresponsible statements”

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, said on Thursday (25 January 2024) that the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, is a “murderous communist”. In response, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Argentine leader's statements were “disrespectful and irresponsible”.

In an official note, Colombia said that “vehemently rejects this statement, which attacks the honor of the president, elected democratically and legitimately”.

In the text, the Colombian government also said that Milei's words “Ignore and violate the deep bonds of friendship, understanding and cooperation that have historically united Colombia and Argentina, strengthened over 2 centuries.”

In addition to the note, the Colombian government invited the Argentine ambassador to the country, Camilo Romero, to “consultations”.

Milei's statements were made during an interview with journalist Patricia Janio. The libertarian also spoke about other South American leaders, and referred to the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, as “someone who, despite adversity, managed to carry out his government program”.

After Javier Milei was elected, Colombian President Gustavo Petro lamented the result of the Argentine election: “Sad for Latin America. Neoliberalism no longer has a proposal for society, it cannot respond to humanity’s current problems.”