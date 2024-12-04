The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, said this Wednesday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that the president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero are “the torture that the poor Spaniards have.”

“We must put an end to the rubbish of socialism once and for all,” he stated before hundreds of Argentine and foreign sympathizers gathered at the CPAC Argentina 2024, a forum born in 1972 in the United States and which brings together politicians from the Latin American extreme right and to the most radical wing of the Republican Party.

In his closing speech at CPAC, Milei spoke about the importance it has for this far-right movement give the “cultural battle” because, in his opinion, “the socialists, with the wall of shame, terror and blood fallen, advanced on virgin ground because someone thought of saying that the fall of the wall was the end of history.”

In the middle of that sentence, he made a point to highlight: “I don’t like lefties, don’t be surprised.”

And he has clarified that these leaders “managed to impose the agenda.”

Milei has continued with his rhetoric: “They got us into the universities, into the media, into the culture; and since they had no rival, they won the cultural battle. “They were politically successful.”

Then he listed names of those who he considers obtained those triumphs and used, depending on the case, insults or sarcasm.

“In Argentina we have suffered four Kirchnerist governments; in Chile, experiments like (Ricardo) Lago, (Michelle) Bachelet, (Gabriel) Boric. In Uruguay, Pepe Mújica, Tabaré Vázquez; in Paraguay, (Fernado) Lugo; in Bolivia, Hugo Morales; in Brazil, (Luiz Inácio) Lula (da Silva) and Dilma (Rousseff); in Peru, (Pedro) Castillo; and in Colombia, (Gustavo) Petro.

Milei insults left-wing leaders

When he referred to “Lula”, the audience booed.

He added: “In Venezuela, the criminal assassin of (Nicolás) Maduro, who followed Chávez, the mentor; to the trash Fidel Castro.”

Then he said: “Zapatero, Sánchez, the torture that the poor Spaniards have with them.”

“They were successful culturally, politically, but where they go they generate misery and that opened the opportunity that today in the world, with the help of (Donald) Trump, (Nayib) Bukele and us in Argentina, breathe new times of freedom“he asserted.

“It is not possible to manage well, as happened in the nineties, it is necessary to fight the cultural battle and, in that, the CPAC has a fundamental role, to coordinate internationally, so that left-handed people don’t get in anywhere“Milei said before hundreds of people in a large room at a hotel in Buenos Aires.