In a speech to supporters this Sunday (19) in Buenos Aires, president-elect Javier Milei said that, on this “historic night”, the “reconstruction” of Argentina begins.

In the second round of the presidential election, the libertarian beat the Peronist Sergio Massa, candidate supported by President Alberto Fernández.

In his speech, Milei thanked those who collaborated in the “miracle” of Argentina electing a libertarian president, including former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and his former minister Patricia Bullrich, third placed in the first round, who They declared support for the libertarian and even placed electoral inspectors to help those from Liberdade Avança, the president-elect’s coalition.

“Today, the end of Argentina’s decadence begins. Today, we begin to turn the page in our history and return to the path from which we should never have left”, said Milei. “Today, the idea that the State is booty to be divided among friends ends.”

The libertarian stated that his administration will have three premises: limited government, “that fulfills its commitments”, respect for private property and free trade. He stated that this is the way for Argentina to become a “world power”.

Milei stated that “everyone who wants to join the new Argentina is welcome”, but stated that he knows that “there are people who will resist”.

“To these I say: within the law, everything; outside the law, nothing. In the new Argentina, there is no place for violent people, for those who want to use force to defend their privileges”, said the libertarian.

The president-elect, who takes office on December 10, stated that Argentina is facing the “worst crisis in history”, with inflation, economic stagnation, unemployment, violence and poverty.

“Problems that will only be resolved if those who want change work together”, stated Milei.

He stated that this Monday (20) the transition will begin, and the Argentine press reported that the first names of ministers in his government must be confirmed.