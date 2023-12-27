Argentine president issued decree repealing around 300 laws; Some of the changes require approval from the Legislature

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, said on Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023) that he will call a plebiscite if Congress rejects the DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency), published by the government on December 20. In an interview with the television channel LN+from the newspaper La Nationthe Argentine stated that he would ask congressmen to explain “Why are they against the people?”.

According to Milei, there is a “slowness” in the Argentine Congress imposed by “some legislators” what “seek bribes”. He, however, did not name names. “This points precisely against the corrupt. And one of the things they are looking for is to enter this dynamic to sell their votes”, he declared.

The document edited by Milei repeals around 300 laws. As part of the measures cannot come into force without the approval of the Legislature, the decree was forwarded to Congress on Friday (Dec 22). Read the completein Spanish (PDF – 425 kB).

Among the repealed laws are:

Gondola Law – forced supermarkets to display on the shelves products manufactured by small companies and with lower prices in regular consumption categories;

– forced supermarkets to display on the shelves products manufactured by small companies and with lower prices in regular consumption categories; Rent Law – regulated property rental negotiations, and in its most recent version prohibited contracts in dollars;

– regulated property rental negotiations, and in its most recent version prohibited contracts in dollars; Supply Law – allowed the government to take measures on prices, such as setting maximum values ​​and sanctioning companies that increased prices without justification.

The decree also converts all Argentine clubs into SAFs (Football Joint Stock Companies).

In a statement made to announce the measures, Milei said that the package is “1st step to end the decay” of decades of the country: “The country was on its way to collapse with 15,000% inflation. I signed a DNU to dismantle the oppressive legal framework that brought decadence to our country”.

