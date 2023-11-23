President-elect of Argentina has already called the PT member a “communist” and “corrupt”, and said he would cut ties with Brazil

The president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, said on Wednesday night (22.Nov.2023) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “will be well received” if you want to go to his inauguration, scheduled for December 10, in Buenos Aires.

“If Lula comes, he will be well received. He is the president of Brazil”said Milei in an interview with the program “A Dos Voces”, on the channel All News.

During his electoral campaign, the libertarian, who had the support of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), called the PT member “communist” It is “corrupt”. He also accused Lula of interfering in the Argentine electoral campaign and financing part of it.

In an interview with Globe published on Monday (Nov 20), the special advisor to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, said he thought “very difficult” that Lula will attend Milei’s inauguration, but stated that the country will be represented at the event.

The future chancellor of Argentina, Diana Mondino, said on Wednesday (Nov 22), before Milei’s statement, that the Brazilian president will be invited for the ceremony. “Brazil and Argentina have always been together and will always work together“, he spoke.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, was already invited by the libertarian in a video call and confirmed his presence. In addition to former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, he will take the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), the president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Netoand the former Secretary of Communication and current advisor to Bolsonaro, Fábio Wajngarten.