“The red caste trembles”, wrote the politician when sharing a report that states that the PT member acted to help Massa

The right-wing candidate for President of Argentina, Javier Milei, called the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) from “furious communist” and accused him of acting against his candidacy.

“The red caste trembles. Many furious communists took direct action against me and my space. Freedom advances! Long live freedom, damn it!”, wrote Milei on her profile on X on Tuesday (3.Oct.2023).

The text was used as a caption for a print of an article published on the same day by Estadão. In the report, the newspaper states that the PT member helped CAF (Corporação Andino de Fomento) – also called the Development Bank of Latin America – to lend US$ 1 billion to Argentina via the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

The measure would bring results to the government of President Alberto Fernández, who launched Economy Minister Sergio Massa as a candidate.

This was not the first time that Milei criticized Lula. In an interview with the British magazine The Economistthe deputy said that the head of the Brazilian Executive “Not just a socialist“, but “someone who has a totalitarian vocation”. He also said that, if he wins the election, he will have nothing to talk about with the PT member and other left-wing leaders in Latin America, such as the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric.

WHO IS MILEI

Javier Gerardo Milei is 52 years old, has a degree in economics and led the primary election on August 13, 2023, with 30.4% of the votes in the dispute for the Presidency of Argentina. He is on the right of the ideological political spectrum, with liberal ideas on the economy. He advocates closing the country’s Central Bank, doing away with the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

The candidate is running for Casa Rosada for the coalition “La Libertad Advances” (in Portuguese, Freedom Advances). Milei defines herself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian” – is against State interference in society and in favor of the free market system. He says his program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending. He claims that global warming is a lie, is in favor of the sale of organs and defends the non-compulsory education system.

