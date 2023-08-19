Presidential candidate, who won the primaries, wants to create a “super ambassador” post to welcome the former president

La Libertad Avanza’s candidate for the presidency of Argentina, Javier Milei, said that, if he is elected, former Argentine president Mauricio Macri should have some position in his government. The information is from the Argentine newspaper clarion.

In an interview with miter radio this Saturday (19.aug.2023), Milei suggested the position of “Super Ambassador” to the former Chief Executive, but did not give details of how this would work.

“I think he would have a prominent role as a representative of Argentina. A figure above the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and others, as a representative. I don’t know how to define it, the figure would have to be created. I think he is someone who can represent the country in the world and open up markets for the country”he stated.

The candidate declared that he often talks with Macri. For Milei, the management of the former president “straightened” the economic situation of the country.

“I was very pleasantly surprised that he not only took the time to ask me questions about economics, but also showed a human side that I wasn’t expecting, given the kind of bond we have”said the applicant.

WHO IS MILEI

Javier Gerardo Milei is 52 years old, graduated in economics and led with 30.4% of the votes in the primary election of August 13, 2023 in the race for the Presidency of Argentina. He is on the right on the ideological political spectrum, with liberal ideas on economics. He advocates closing the country’s central bank, ending the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

The candidate is running for the Casa Rosada by the coalition La Libertad Advances. Milei defines herself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian” – is against state interference in society and in favor of the free market system. Says your program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending. He claims that global warming is a lie, is in favor of selling organs and defends non-compulsory and private education.

read more here about who are the candidates for president in the election of October 22, 2023 in Argentina.