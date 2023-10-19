Javier Milei, candidate for president of Argentina | Photo: EFE/Tomás Cuesta /POOL

Libertarian economist Javier Milei, who is running for president of Argentina for the Freedom Advances coalition, stated this Thursday (19) that he does not intend to break relations between Argentina and the Vatican, if he is elected in the presidential elections that will be held this Sunday (22).

The proposal to break relations between the South American country and the Holy See was presented by Alberto Benegas Lynch, a recognized economist in Argentine territory, during the closing event of Milei’s campaign, which took place this Wednesday (18).

According to information from the Argentine newspaper ClarinMilei stated during an interview with the Argentine news channel TV Chronicle that Benegas Lynch’s statement is the economist’s “personal opinion” and that “it is not in his coalition’s plans” to break Argentina’s relations with the Vatican. He emphasized that the liberals are not a “herd” and that his colleague’s position does not represent the official vision of the members of the Freedom Advances coalition.

Furthermore, Milei assured that, if elected, he will receive Pope Francis with the “honors of a head of state” and will recognize his spiritual leadership over Catholics. The vice-presidential candidate on Milei’s ticket, Victoria Villarruel, also rejected Benegas Lynch’s proposal during the interview, highlighting that it was not the “appropriate time for such a discussion”.

As reported by the Clarinthe proposal to break relations with the Vatican generated negative reactions, including that of the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, who expressed his “surprise and disapproval”.

In addition to this issue, Milei and Villarruel addressed other topics during the interview, including the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, the Falklands and the potential conflicts that Argentina could face. Villarruel reiterated the coalition’s support for the civilian victims of the war in the Middle East, but stated that this is not the time to move Argentina’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as previously proposed by Milei.