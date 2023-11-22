President-elect stated that he will make cuts in public spending; said he will hand over public works to the private sector

President-elect Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) stated on Tuesday (21.Nov.2023) that he will make a “shock adjustment” 15% of the Argentine GDP (Gross Domestic Product). In interview to journalist Manuel Adorni, Milei said that “2024 must end with fiscal balance”.

The libertarian also spoke about the situation of public works in the country. He said that the government does not have money and that the works “can be delivered to the private sector and completed by the private sector”. He also stated that he will make cuts in public spending.

“We are going to a Chilean-style private initiative system. There’s no money. If we don’t make fiscal adjustments, we will experience hyperinflation. […] Minister who spends more on me, I will expel”he stated.

Asked about the risk of hyperinflation in Argentina (inflation rose to 142.7% in October), Milei stated that he will “every effort to avoid it” and what you intend to do “a very strong fiscal adjustment to reach a zero financial deficit”.

Milei also detailed the meeting with the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, held on Tuesday morning (Nov 21). She said the meeting was a “very cordial conversation”. According to the libertarian, the two talked about the government transition and domestic and international politics.

“It was a very productive conversation. Obviously, we do not agree on some aspects and we raised our differences in a very polite way.”he stated.

MILEI’S VICTORY

Javier Milei was elected president of Argentina on Sunday (Nov 19) in 20 of the country’s 23 provinces and in the capital Buenos Aires, which is autonomous. His rival in the election, Peronist Sergio Massa, only won in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Formosa and Santiago del Estero.

With 99.28% of the ballots counted, Milei has 55.69% of the total votes, against 44.30% for Massa. The libertarian received 14,476,462 votes, against 11,516,142 for the Peronist. The difference is about 3 million.

As the infographic shows, Milei was the most voted in Catamarca, Chaco, Chubut, Córdoba, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Jujuy, La Pampa, La Rioja, Mendoza, Misiones, Neuquén, Río Negro, Salta, San Juan, San Luis, Santa Cruz, Santa Fé, Tierra del Fuego and Tucumán, in addition to the federal capital, where he received 57.24% of the votes, against 42.75% for Massa.

The provinces of Córdoba, Mendoza and San Luis were the ones in which the right-wing candidate had a more comfortable victory. In Córdoba, the difference between 1st and 2nd place was 48.11 percentage points, with a score of 74.05% against 25.94%.

The 2nd round of Argentina’s presidential elections, held on Sunday (Nov 19), ended the electoral process that began on August 13, with the primaries. In the election, 27 candidates from 15 political fronts competed. The 5 most voted participated in the 1st round of elections, on October 22nd.

ARGENTINA ECONOMY

Argentina is the 2nd largest economy in South America and the 22nd in the world, with a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of US$632.77 billion, according to data 2022 from the World Bank.

The country is also the 3rd largest trading partner for Brazilians. Brazil exported US$15.34 billion and imported US$13.10 billion from the neighboring country last year, with a balance of US$2.24 billion.

In October, Argentine annual inflation increased to 142.7% and recorded a monthly rate of 8.3%. In August it was 12.7%, the highest in the country in 21 years.

The interest rate, Leliq, was raised by the BCRA (Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina) to 133% in October, in an attempt to reinforce the incentive to save in pesos and control rising prices.

To the dollar reserves of the country are also down. As of November 14, the Argentine BC had US$21.16 billion. President Alberto Fernández started 2023 with US$44.6 billion in reserves. In the historical series, since 2011, the BCRA reached its maximum US currency reserves in 2019, with US$77.4 billion in cash. At the time, the country was governed by Mauricio Macri.

The poverty rate in the country reached 40.1% in the 1st half of 2023. In the same period last year, it was 36.5%. The increase of 3.6 percentage points represents an expected increase of 1.7 million poor people across the country.

This 40.1% is the average of the rates for the 1st quarter (38.7%) and the 2nd quarter (41.5%). The data appears in report (PDF – 893 kB, in Spanish) from Indec (acronym for National Institute of Statistics and Census) on the income of Argentines, released on September 21st. Considering the margin of error, the poverty level in the 2nd quarter in the country can vary from 40% to 43%.

The data includes 31 urban agglomerations, totaling 29 million people. If the percentages are extended to the entire population (46.2 million), including rural populations, it would be equivalent to almost 18.5 million poor people.

Indec says that 62.4% of the Argentine population received some income in the 1st half of 2023. The average in the 2nd quarter was 138.5 thousand Argentine pesos (RS 1,954 at the current exchange rate).