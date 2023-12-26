Protest against the economic deregulation decree on Friday (22) in Buenos Aires | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, criticized this Tuesday (26) the unions and left-wing movements that contest the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that he published last week to deregulate the country's economy and said he will call a referendum on the measures if the Argentine Congress rejects them.

In the DNU released last Wednesday (20), the new president of Argentina revoked several laws, such as Rentals and Gondolas, determined the transformation of public companies into joint-stock companies to privatize them and the relaxation of labor laws, among other actions.

The decree generated protests from unions and the left, challenges in court and criticism from Argentine parliamentarians, who complain about the pressure to approve the DNU and that part of it would be unconstitutional.

In an interview with the LN+ channel, Milei stated that “part of the slowness of parliamentarians” is due to the fact that they “seek bribes”.

“Some, I say. Anyone who likes discussion, discussing commas, is because they are looking for a bribe”, she said. When asked if she was considering calling a referendum or popular consultation if the DNU is not approved, Milei replied: “Obviously”.

“The megadecree has more than 75% approval, so explain to me why you want something against the people?”, he argued.

The Argentine president also criticized the demonstrations against the decree. “Can’t they accept that they lost? Do you want more of the same?” said Milei.

“Three demonstrations in 15 days. Let them do them. As long as they do it within the law, there is no problem. When they violate the law, whoever does so must pay,” said the president.